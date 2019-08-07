Comparison of Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. (ACAMU) and Pure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PACQ)

Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAMU) and Pure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PACQ) compete against each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. N/A 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Pure Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.10 104.85

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. and Pure Acquisition Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Pure Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. and Pure Acquisition Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 92.7% and 56.54%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. -0.4% 0% 0.4% 0% 0% 0.1% Pure Acquisition Corp. 0% 0.1% 1.09% 3.14% 0% 3.35%

For the past year Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. has weaker performance than Pure Acquisition Corp.

Summary

On 4 of the 5 factors Pure Acquisition Corp. beats Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp.