Comparison of Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. (ACAMU) and Pure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PACQ)

Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAMU) and Pure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PACQ) compete against each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp.
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Pure Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.10
|104.85
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. and Pure Acquisition Corp.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Pure Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. and Pure Acquisition Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 92.7% and 56.54%.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp.
|-0.4%
|0%
|0.4%
|0%
|0%
|0.1%
|Pure Acquisition Corp.
|0%
|0.1%
|1.09%
|3.14%
|0%
|3.35%
For the past year Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. has weaker performance than Pure Acquisition Corp.
Summary
On 4 of the 5 factors Pure Acquisition Corp. beats Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.