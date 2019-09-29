Comparison of Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. (ACAM) and VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VTIQ)

As Conglomerates companies, Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAM) and VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VTIQ) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 26.11M 0.00 0.00 VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 23.29M 0.10 100.89

Demonstrates Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. and VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. 264,539,007.09% 0% 0% VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. 228,557,409.22% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. and VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 48.37% respectively. Competitively, insiders own roughly 15.51% of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. 0.3% 0.59% 1.9% 6.93% 0% 5.05%

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. beats Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp.

VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in industrial technology, transportation, and smart mobility industries. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Mamaroneck, New York.