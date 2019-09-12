Comparison of Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. (ACAM) and KBL Merger Corp. IV (NASDAQ:KBLMU)

As Conglomerates businesses, Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAM) and KBL Merger Corp. IV (NASDAQ:KBLMU), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 KBL Merger Corp. IV N/A 0.00 N/A 0.08 132.33

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAM) and KBL Merger Corp. IV (NASDAQ:KBLMU)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% KBL Merger Corp. IV 0.00% 1.1% 1%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. shares and 12.42% of KBL Merger Corp. IV shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% KBL Merger Corp. IV 2.36% 5.1% 7.36% 8.21% 0% 4.01%

Summary

KBL Merger Corp. IV beats on 6 of the 7 factors Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp.