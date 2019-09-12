Comparison of Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. (ACAM) and KBL Merger Corp. IV (NASDAQ:KBLMU)

As Conglomerates businesses, Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAM) and KBL Merger Corp. IV (NASDAQ:KBLMU), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|KBL Merger Corp. IV
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|0.08
|132.33
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAM) and KBL Merger Corp. IV (NASDAQ:KBLMU)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|KBL Merger Corp. IV
|0.00%
|1.1%
|1%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 0% of Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. shares and 12.42% of KBL Merger Corp. IV shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp.
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|KBL Merger Corp. IV
|2.36%
|5.1%
|7.36%
|8.21%
|0%
|4.01%
Summary
KBL Merger Corp. IV beats on 6 of the 7 factors Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp.
