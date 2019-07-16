Comparison of Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. (ACAM) and AgroFresh Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS)

Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAM) and AgroFresh Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS), both competing one another are Conglomerates companies. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 AgroFresh Solutions Inc. 3 0.45 N/A -0.58 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. and AgroFresh Solutions Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. and AgroFresh Solutions Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% AgroFresh Solutions Inc. 0.00% -8.2% -3.3%

Analyst Recommendations

Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. and AgroFresh Solutions Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 AgroFresh Solutions Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average target price of AgroFresh Solutions Inc. is $5, which is potential 216.46% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. shares and 82.3% of AgroFresh Solutions Inc. shares. Competitively, AgroFresh Solutions Inc. has 1.9% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% -2.56% AgroFresh Solutions Inc. -18.97% -27.69% -39.74% -56.6% -66.19% -37.99%

For the past year Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has smaller decline than AgroFresh Solutions Inc.

Summary

Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. beats AgroFresh Solutions Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. provides data-driven specialty solutions worldwide. The company uses 1-Methylcyclopropene technology, an ethylene action inhibitor to maintain freshness and extend the shelf life of various fresh produce. Its solutions enable growers and packers of fresh produce to preserve and enhance the freshness, quality, and value of fresh produce, including apples, pears, kiwifruit, avocados, and bananas, as well as flowers. The companyÂ’s flagship product is the SmartFresh Quality System that regulates the post-harvest ripening effects of ethylene to preserve the texture, firmness, taste, and appearance of produce during storage, transportation, and retail display. It also provides Harvista technology for use in pre-harvest management of pome fruit, such as apples and pears. In addition, the company is developing AdvanStore technology for monitoring fresh fruits while in storage; RipeLock Quality System, a proprietary technology that extends the shelf life of bananas; and LandSpring, a proprietary technology that minimizes stress induced ethylene effects in vegetable seedling transplants allowing for post-transplant vigor. The company was formerly known as Boulevard Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. in July 2015. AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.