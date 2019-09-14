Comparison of Acadia Realty Trust (AKR) and Paramount Group Inc. (NYSE:PGRE)

We will be contrasting the differences between Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) and Paramount Group Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Property Management industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acadia Realty Trust 28 8.23 N/A 0.45 62.10 Paramount Group Inc. 14 4.09 N/A 0.05 282.24

Demonstrates Acadia Realty Trust and Paramount Group Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. Paramount Group Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Acadia Realty Trust. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Acadia Realty Trust’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Acadia Realty Trust and Paramount Group Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acadia Realty Trust 0.00% 2.7% 1% Paramount Group Inc. 0.00% 0.3% 0.1%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.71 beta indicates that Acadia Realty Trust is 29.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Paramount Group Inc. is 23.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.77 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Acadia Realty Trust and Paramount Group Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Acadia Realty Trust 0 0 1 3.00 Paramount Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The consensus price target of Acadia Realty Trust is $30, with potential upside of 5.19%. Competitively Paramount Group Inc. has an average price target of $21, with potential upside of 57.89%. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Paramount Group Inc. seems more appealing than Acadia Realty Trust.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Acadia Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors while 74.6% of Paramount Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.2% of Acadia Realty Trust’s shares. Competitively, Paramount Group Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Acadia Realty Trust 0.68% 3.96% -1.61% -1.2% 5.88% 18.14% Paramount Group Inc. -0.43% -0.79% -5.01% -3.29% -7.86% 10.11%

For the past year Acadia Realty Trust has stronger performance than Paramount Group Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors Acadia Realty Trust beats Paramount Group Inc.

Paramount Group, Inc. is a real estate firm that invests in Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City, Washington, D.C. and San Francisco. Paramount Group, Inc. is based in New York, New York.