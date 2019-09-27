Comparison of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD) and Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) and Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 33 -0.77 105.31M -2.09 0.00 Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 1 0.00 22.62M -0.52 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Vascular Biogenics Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 317,964,975.85% -79.7% -68.1% Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 1,864,183,286.63% -31.7% -27.4%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 2.81 shows that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 181.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s beta is -0.34 which is 134.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 6.4 and 6.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Vascular Biogenics Ltd. are 8.3 and 8.3 respectively. Vascular Biogenics Ltd. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Vascular Biogenics Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 4 2.80 Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 29.23% upside potential and a consensus target price of $47.4. On the other hand, Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s potential upside is 60.00% and its average target price is $2. The results provided earlier shows that Vascular Biogenics Ltd. appears more favorable than ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Vascular Biogenics Ltd. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 94.9% and 25.1%. Insiders held 0.3% of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 26.6% of Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6.82% -8.69% 3.89% 7.2% 65.97% 52.01% Vascular Biogenics Ltd. -0.75% 1.54% 5.6% 2.33% -32.31% 36.08%

For the past year ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than Vascular Biogenics Ltd.

Summary

On 9 of the 12 factors Vascular Biogenics Ltd. beats ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis. It is also developing pimavanserin as a treatment for dementia-related psychosis and as an adjunctive treatment for schizophrenia that are in phase III clinical trials; and pimavanserin as an adjunctive treatment for major depressive disorder. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer. The companyÂ’s program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels. Its lead product candidate is VB-111, a gene-based biologic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for recurrent platinum-resistant ovarian cancer, as well as for iodine-resistant differentiated thyroid cancer. The companyÂ’s pipeline candidates also comprise VB-511, an anti-angiogenic candidate for oncology; and VB-211 and VB-411, which are pro-angiogenic candidates for the treatment of peripheral vascular diseases. The company was formerly known as Medicard Ltd. and changed its name to Vascular Biogenics Ltd. in January 2003. Vascular Biogenics Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel.