Comparison of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD) and Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) and Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 26 16.19 N/A -2.09 0.00 Ovid Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -2.03 0.00

Table 1 highlights ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Ovid Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Ovid Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -79.7% -68.1% Ovid Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

6.4 and 6.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Ovid Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 7.8 and 7.8 respectively. Ovid Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Ovid Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Ovid Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average price target is $43, while its potential upside is 45.32%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Ovid Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 94.9% and 31.8%. 0.3% are ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 12.1% of Ovid Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6.82% -8.69% 3.89% 7.2% 65.97% 52.01% Ovid Therapeutics Inc. -7.27% -11.69% 10.27% -36.05% -79.86% -15.7%

For the past year ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Ovid Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis. It is also developing pimavanserin as a treatment for dementia-related psychosis and as an adjunctive treatment for schizophrenia that are in phase III clinical trials; and pimavanserin as an adjunctive treatment for major depressive disorder. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Ovid Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for adults with angelman syndrome; and Phase I clinical trial for adolescents with angelman syndrome or fragile X syndrome, as well as in preclinical development stage for pediatrics with angelman syndrome. It is also developing OV935, a drug candidate that is in Phase I trial for rare epileptic encephalopathies; preclinical-stage compounds for rare epilepsy disorders; and OV102, an intravenous formulation for indications in the hospital setting. The company has collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited. Ovid Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.