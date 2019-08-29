Comparison of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD) and Neon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGN)

Both ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) and Neon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGN) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 26 15.56 N/A -2.09 0.00 Neon Therapeutics Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -3.01 0.00

In table 1 we can see ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Neon Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -79.7% -68.1% Neon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -76% -68.2%

Liquidity

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6.4 and a Quick Ratio of 6.3. Competitively, Neon Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.3 and has 7.3 Quick Ratio. Neon Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Neon Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Neon Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 45.92% for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. with consensus target price of $41.5. Competitively Neon Therapeutics Inc. has an average target price of $19, with potential upside of 627.97%. Based on the data given earlier, Neon Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc., analysts belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 94.9% of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 69.8% of Neon Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders owned 0.3% of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 3.8% of Neon Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6.82% -8.69% 3.89% 7.2% 65.97% 52.01% Neon Therapeutics Inc. -18.52% -37.69% -53.27% -36.44% -74.73% -43.14%

For the past year ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Neon Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Neon Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis. It is also developing pimavanserin as a treatment for dementia-related psychosis and as an adjunctive treatment for schizophrenia that are in phase III clinical trials; and pimavanserin as an adjunctive treatment for major depressive disorder. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Neon Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing neoantigen-targeted therapies for cancers in the United States. It is developing NEO-PV-01, a neoantigen vaccine that is in Phase Ib clinical trial in combination with nivolumab for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and bladder cancer; NEO-PTC-01, a neoantigen T cell therapy for the treatment of solid tumors; and NEO-SV-01, a neoantigen vaccine for the treatment of estrogen-receptor-positive breast cancer. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.