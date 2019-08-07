Comparison of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD) and Karuna Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX)

As Biotechnology companies, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) and Karuna Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 25 15.84 N/A -2.09 0.00 Karuna Therapeutics Inc. 20 0.00 N/A -1.27 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Karuna Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -79.7% -68.1% Karuna Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.4 while its Quick Ratio is 6.3. On the competitive side is, Karuna Therapeutics Inc. which has a 39.3 Current Ratio and a 39.3 Quick Ratio. Karuna Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Karuna Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Karuna Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus price target is $43, while its potential upside is 48.22%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Karuna Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 94.9% and 0.3%. Insiders owned 0.3% of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 33.1% of Karuna Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6.82% -8.69% 3.89% 7.2% 65.97% 52.01% Karuna Therapeutics Inc. -9.21% -12.71% 0% 0% 0% -8.44%

For the past year ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Karuna Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis. It is also developing pimavanserin as a treatment for dementia-related psychosis and as an adjunctive treatment for schizophrenia that are in phase III clinical trials; and pimavanserin as an adjunctive treatment for major depressive disorder. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.