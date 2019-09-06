Comparison of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD) and Intrexon Corporation (NASDAQ:XON)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) and Intrexon Corporation (NASDAQ:XON) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 26 13.42 N/A -2.09 0.00 Intrexon Corporation 6 6.89 N/A -3.93 0.00

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -79.7% -68.1% Intrexon Corporation 0.00% -118.7% -64.8%

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 2.81 beta, while its volatility is 181.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Intrexon Corporation has a 2.2 beta and it is 120.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

6.4 and 6.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Intrexon Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.9 and 3.6 respectively. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Intrexon Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Intrexon Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average target price is $37, while its potential upside is 50.90%.

The shares of both ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Intrexon Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 94.9% and 80.1% respectively. 0.3% are ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.6% of Intrexon Corporation’s shares.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6.82% -8.69% 3.89% 7.2% 65.97% 52.01% Intrexon Corporation -4.99% 5.97% 91.15% 3.77% -42.97% 22.17%

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis. It is also developing pimavanserin as a treatment for dementia-related psychosis and as an adjunctive treatment for schizophrenia that are in phase III clinical trials; and pimavanserin as an adjunctive treatment for major depressive disorder. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Intrexon Corporation operates in the synthetic biology field in the United States. The company, through a suite of proprietary and complementary technologies, designs, builds, and regulates gene programs, which are DNA sequences that consist of key genetic components. Its technologies include UltraVector gene design and fabrication platform, and its associated library of modular DNA components; Cell Systems Informatics; RheoSwitch inducible gene switch; AttSite Recombinases; Protein Engineering; Laser-Enabled Analysis and Processing; and ActoBiotics platform. It also provides reproductive technologies and other genetic processes to cattle breeders and producers; genetic preservation and cloning technologies; genetically engineered swine for medical and genetic research; biological insect control solutions; technologies for non-browning apple without the use of any flavor-altering chemical or antioxidant additives; commercial aquaculture products; and artwork, children's toys, and novelty goods that are derived from living organisms or enabled by synthetic biology. The company serves health, food, energy, environment, and consumer sectors. Intrexon Corporation has collaboration and license agreements with Ares Trading S.A.; ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc.; Oragenics, Inc.; Fibrocell Science, Inc.; Genopaver, LLC; S & I Ophthalmic, LLC; OvaXon, LLC; Intrexon Energy Partners, LLC; Persea Bio, LLC; Thrive Agrobiotics, Inc.; Intrexon Energy Partners II, LLC; and others. The company was formerly known as Genomatix Ltd. and changed its name to Intrexon Corporation in 2005. Intrexon Corporation was founded in 1998 and is based in Germantown, Maryland.