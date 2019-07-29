Comparison of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD) and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX)

We will be contrasting the differences between ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 25 14.14 N/A -2.09 0.00 Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 10 8.16 N/A -4.50 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -79.7% -68.1% Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -54.9% -44.4%

Volatility and Risk

A 3.1 beta indicates that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 210.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. has a 3.06 beta and it is 206.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 6.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 6.3. The Current Ratio of rival Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. is 10.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 10.4. Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 84.23% upside potential and an average target price of $43. Meanwhile, Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price is $24, while its potential upside is 366.93%. Based on the results shown earlier, Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc., analysts belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 96.1% of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 87.1% of Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.1% of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. has 2.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.8% 1.69% 16.27% 37.54% 35.53% 60.42% Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. -16.18% -26.11% -21.08% -20.74% -48.45% -1.4%

For the past year ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis. It is also developing pimavanserin as a treatment for dementia-related psychosis and as an adjunctive treatment for schizophrenia that are in phase III clinical trials; and pimavanserin as an adjunctive treatment for major depressive disorder. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.