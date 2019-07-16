Comparison of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD) and BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI)

Since ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) and BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 24 16.19 N/A -2.09 0.00 BeyondSpring Inc. 18 0.00 N/A -2.42 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. and BeyondSpring Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. and BeyondSpring Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -79.7% -68.1% BeyondSpring Inc. 0.00% -387% -245.8%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 6.3 while its Current Ratio is 6.4. Meanwhile, BeyondSpring Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.4 while its Quick Ratio is 0.4. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than BeyondSpring Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. and BeyondSpring Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 BeyondSpring Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 60.93% upside potential and an average price target of $43.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 96.1% of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 1.6% of BeyondSpring Inc. shares. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.1%. Insiders Competitively, owned 77.22% of BeyondSpring Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.8% 1.69% 16.27% 37.54% 35.53% 60.42% BeyondSpring Inc. 0.2% -4.27% -18.84% -17.93% -48.98% -21.65%

For the past year ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 60.42% stronger performance while BeyondSpring Inc. has -21.65% weaker performance.

Summary

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats BeyondSpring Inc. on 8 of the 8 factors.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis. It is also developing pimavanserin as a treatment for dementia-related psychosis and as an adjunctive treatment for schizophrenia that are in phase III clinical trials; and pimavanserin as an adjunctive treatment for major depressive disorder. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

BeyondSpring Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer therapies. The company is advancing its lead asset, Plinabulin, into a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the reduction of docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the prevention of non-docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 3 clinical trial as an anticancer agent in combination with docetaxel in advanced NSCLC; and Phase 1/2 clinical trials with the immuno-oncology agent nivolumab. BeyondSpring Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, New York.