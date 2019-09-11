Comparison of Acacia Communications Inc. (ACIA) and Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR)

As Communication Equipment companies, Acacia Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA) and Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acacia Communications Inc. 57 6.14 N/A 0.47 142.31 Maxar Technologies Inc. 7 0.28 N/A -23.01 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Acacia Communications Inc. and Maxar Technologies Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acacia Communications Inc. 0.00% 4.1% 3.4% Maxar Technologies Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Acacia Communications Inc. is 4.6 while its Current Ratio is 4.9. Meanwhile, Maxar Technologies Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.8 while its Quick Ratio is 0.8. Acacia Communications Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Maxar Technologies Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Acacia Communications Inc. and Maxar Technologies Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Acacia Communications Inc. 1 0 0 1.00 Maxar Technologies Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Acacia Communications Inc.’s downside potential is -12.20% at a $56 consensus target price. Competitively the consensus target price of Maxar Technologies Inc. is $12, which is potential 28.34% upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Maxar Technologies Inc. seems more appealing than Acacia Communications Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 79.1% of Acacia Communications Inc. shares and 85.8% of Maxar Technologies Inc. shares. Insiders owned 7.6% of Acacia Communications Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1.8% of Maxar Technologies Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Acacia Communications Inc. 3.35% 33.17% 11.12% 55.7% 111.36% 76.76% Maxar Technologies Inc. -10.57% -7.07% 44.03% 31.43% -85.78% -38.46%

For the past year Acacia Communications Inc. has 76.76% stronger performance while Maxar Technologies Inc. has -38.46% weaker performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors Acacia Communications Inc. beats Maxar Technologies Inc.

Acacia Communications, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells high-speed coherent optical interconnect products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. Its products include a series of low-power coherent digital signal processors application-specific integrated circuits and silicon photonic integrated circuits integrated into families of optical interconnect modules with transmission speeds ranging from 100 to 400 gigabits per second for use in long-haul, metro, and inter-data center markets. The company sells its products through a direct sales force to network equipment manufacturers. Acacia Communications, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Maynard, Massachusetts.

Maxar Technologies Ltd., a communications and information company, provides operational solutions to commercial and government organizations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Communications, and Surveillance and Intelligence. The Communications segment offers solutions for the delivery of a range of services, including television and radio distribution, broadband Internet, and mobile communications. This segment supplies communication satellites, satellite payloads, satellite antenna subsystems, and associated ground infrastructure and support services for communication satellite operators, communication satellite manufacturers, and government agencies. The Surveillance and Intelligence segment provides space-based and airborne surveillance solutions, imaging satellite ground systems, geospatial information services, and associated support services. It serves government and commercial customers, including space agencies, defense and civil departments, intelligence agencies, aerospace prime contractors, aviation authorities, imaging satellite services operators, oil and gas companies, etc. This segment also supplies robotic systems for the space and terrestrial markets. Maxar Technologies Ltd. also provides satellites and space systems and high resolution earth imagery and geospatial solutions. The company was formerly known as MacDonald, Dettwiler and Associates Ltd. and changed its name to Maxar Technologies Ltd. in October 2017. Maxar Technologies Ltd. was founded in 1969 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.