Comparison of AC Immune SA (ACIU) and Gossamer Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS)

AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) and Gossamer Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AC Immune SA 6 0.00 N/A -0.81 0.00 Gossamer Bio Inc. 20 0.00 N/A -2.24 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides AC Immune SA and Gossamer Bio Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AC Immune SA 0.00% -35.7% -31.9% Gossamer Bio Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of AC Immune SA are 14.7 and 14.7. Competitively, Gossamer Bio Inc. has 11.4 and 11.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. AC Immune SA’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Gossamer Bio Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 36.3% of AC Immune SA shares are owned by institutional investors while 45.6% of Gossamer Bio Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 51.67% of AC Immune SA shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1.1% of Gossamer Bio Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AC Immune SA 1.18% 1.78% 31.97% -40.89% -47.93% -45.4% Gossamer Bio Inc. 12.77% 19.75% 16.55% 0% 0% 14.21%

For the past year AC Immune SA has -45.4% weaker performance while Gossamer Bio Inc. has 14.21% stronger performance.

Summary

Gossamer Bio Inc. beats on 4 of the 6 factors AC Immune SA.

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops therapeutic and diagnostic products for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms generates antibodies and small molecules that selectively bind to misfolded proteins to address neurodegenerative indications, such as AlzheimerÂ’s (AD), ParkinsonÂ’s, down syndrome, and glaucoma diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is crenezumab, a humanized, monoclonal, and conformation-specific anti-Abeta antibody, which is in Phase 3 clinical studies. It also engages in developing ACI-24, a vaccine candidate that is in a combined Phase 1/2a clinical study for AD; and ACI-35, a vaccine candidate against phosphorylated pathological tau and is currently in Phase 1b clinical testing in patients with mild to moderate AD. In addition, the company develops PET ligands that are tracers to target tau and alpha-synuclein aggregates. It has license agreements and collaborations with Genentech, Inc.; Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Piramal Imaging; and Biogen International GmbH. AC Immune SA was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland.