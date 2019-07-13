Comparison of AC Immune SA (ACIU) and Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (NASDAQ:AXGT)

Since AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) and Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (NASDAQ:AXGT) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AC Immune SA 6 0.00 N/A -0.81 0.00 Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 9 0.00 N/A -10.10 0.00

Demonstrates AC Immune SA and Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AC Immune SA 0.00% -35.7% -31.9% Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 0.00% -416% -124.5%

Liquidity

AC Immune SA’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 14.7 and 14.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. are 2 and 2 respectively. AC Immune SA therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for AC Immune SA and Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AC Immune SA 0 0 0 0.00 Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00

Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. on the other hand boasts of a $18 average target price and a 143.90% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both AC Immune SA and Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 36.3% and 17.9% respectively. About 51.67% of AC Immune SA’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. has 58.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AC Immune SA 1.18% 1.78% 31.97% -40.89% -47.93% -45.4% Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. -13.96% -6.25% -18.55% -52.22% -19.21% -0.23%

For the past year Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. has weaker performance than AC Immune SA

Summary

AC Immune SA beats on 4 of the 7 factors Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops therapeutic and diagnostic products for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms generates antibodies and small molecules that selectively bind to misfolded proteins to address neurodegenerative indications, such as AlzheimerÂ’s (AD), ParkinsonÂ’s, down syndrome, and glaucoma diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is crenezumab, a humanized, monoclonal, and conformation-specific anti-Abeta antibody, which is in Phase 3 clinical studies. It also engages in developing ACI-24, a vaccine candidate that is in a combined Phase 1/2a clinical study for AD; and ACI-35, a vaccine candidate against phosphorylated pathological tau and is currently in Phase 1b clinical testing in patients with mild to moderate AD. In addition, the company develops PET ligands that are tracers to target tau and alpha-synuclein aggregates. It has license agreements and collaborations with Genentech, Inc.; Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Piramal Imaging; and Biogen International GmbH. AC Immune SA was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland.