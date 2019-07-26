Comparison of AC Immune SA (ACIU) and Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO)

Both AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) and Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AC Immune SA 6 0.00 N/A -0.81 0.00 Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 1.64 N/A -0.42 0.00

Demonstrates AC Immune SA and Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of AC Immune SA and Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AC Immune SA 0.00% -35.7% -31.9% Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -17.6% -14.8%

Liquidity

AC Immune SA’s Current Ratio is 14.7 while its Quick Ratio is 14.7. On the competitive side is, Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 11.7 Current Ratio and a 11.7 Quick Ratio. AC Immune SA is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

AC Immune SA and Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 36.3% and 27.2%. AC Immune SA’s share owned by insiders are 51.67%. Comparatively, 1.2% are Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AC Immune SA 1.18% 1.78% 31.97% -40.89% -47.93% -45.4% Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.94% 7.33% -69.25% -46.97% -72% -38.24%

For the past year Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than AC Immune SA

Summary

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats AC Immune SA on 5 of the 7 factors.

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops therapeutic and diagnostic products for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms generates antibodies and small molecules that selectively bind to misfolded proteins to address neurodegenerative indications, such as AlzheimerÂ’s (AD), ParkinsonÂ’s, down syndrome, and glaucoma diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is crenezumab, a humanized, monoclonal, and conformation-specific anti-Abeta antibody, which is in Phase 3 clinical studies. It also engages in developing ACI-24, a vaccine candidate that is in a combined Phase 1/2a clinical study for AD; and ACI-35, a vaccine candidate against phosphorylated pathological tau and is currently in Phase 1b clinical testing in patients with mild to moderate AD. In addition, the company develops PET ligands that are tracers to target tau and alpha-synuclein aggregates. It has license agreements and collaborations with Genentech, Inc.; Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Piramal Imaging; and Biogen International GmbH. AC Immune SA was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for ocular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AKB-9778, a small molecule activator of the Tie2 pathway, which completed the Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy. It also develops ARP-1536, a humanized monoclonal antibody that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic vascular complications; and AKB-4924, a selective stabilizer of hypoxia-inducible factor-1 alpha, which has completed a single ascending dose clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease. The company is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc.(OTCPK:ARPO) operates independently of Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. as of December 22, 2011.