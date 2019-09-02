Comparison of AC Immune SA (ACIU) and ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA)

Both AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) and ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AC Immune SA 5 0.00 N/A 0.32 17.93 ADMA Biologics Inc. 4 13.94 N/A -1.34 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for AC Immune SA and ADMA Biologics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AC Immune SA 0.00% 13.7% 11.7% ADMA Biologics Inc. 0.00% -205.4% -62.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of AC Immune SA are 5.1 and 5.1. Competitively, ADMA Biologics Inc. has 4.6 and 2.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. AC Immune SA’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than ADMA Biologics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for AC Immune SA and ADMA Biologics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AC Immune SA 0 0 0 0.00 ADMA Biologics Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

ADMA Biologics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $10.9 average price target and a 143.30% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 27% of AC Immune SA shares and 50.4% of ADMA Biologics Inc. shares. About 51.67% of AC Immune SA’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 7.7% of ADMA Biologics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AC Immune SA 3.62% 9.79% 19.17% 56.71% -39.34% -39.47% ADMA Biologics Inc. -2.43% -1.9% -19.2% 14.92% -42.36% 51.46%

For the past year AC Immune SA has -39.47% weaker performance while ADMA Biologics Inc. has 51.46% stronger performance.

Summary

AC Immune SA beats on 6 of the 9 factors ADMA Biologics Inc.

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops therapeutic and diagnostic products for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms generates antibodies and small molecules that selectively bind to misfolded proteins to address neurodegenerative indications, such as AlzheimerÂ’s (AD), ParkinsonÂ’s, down syndrome, and glaucoma diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is crenezumab, a humanized, monoclonal, and conformation-specific anti-Abeta antibody, which is in Phase 3 clinical studies. It also engages in developing ACI-24, a vaccine candidate that is in a combined Phase 1/2a clinical study for AD; and ACI-35, a vaccine candidate against phosphorylated pathological tau and is currently in Phase 1b clinical testing in patients with mild to moderate AD. In addition, the company develops PET ligands that are tracers to target tau and alpha-synuclein aggregates. It has license agreements and collaborations with Genentech, Inc.; Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Piramal Imaging; and Biogen International GmbH. AC Immune SA was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland.

ADMA Biologics, Inc., a late stage biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and intends to commercialize specialty plasma-based biologics for the treatment and prevention of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is RI-002 derived from human plasma, which has completed Phase III clinical study for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease. The company also operates source plasma collection facilities in Norcross and Marietta, Georgia. ADMA Biologics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is based in Ramsey, New Jersey.