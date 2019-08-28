Comparison of Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (AXAS) and Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO)

Both Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:AXAS) and Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) compete on a level playing field in the Independent Oil & Gas industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Abraxas Petroleum Corporation 1 0.55 N/A 0.13 6.85 Marathon Oil Corporation 15 1.69 N/A 1.09 12.86

Table 1 highlights Abraxas Petroleum Corporation and Marathon Oil Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Marathon Oil Corporation has higher revenue and earnings than Abraxas Petroleum Corporation. The business that Currently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Abraxas Petroleum Corporation is trading at a lower P/E ratio than Marathon Oil Corporation, indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Abraxas Petroleum Corporation 0.00% 16.4% 5.6% Marathon Oil Corporation 0.00% 7.5% 4.2%

Risk and Volatility

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation is 67.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.67. Marathon Oil Corporation’s 125.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 2.25 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Abraxas Petroleum Corporation are 0.4 and 0.4. Competitively, Marathon Oil Corporation has 1.5 and 1.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. Marathon Oil Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Abraxas Petroleum Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Abraxas Petroleum Corporation and Marathon Oil Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Abraxas Petroleum Corporation 0 1 1 2.50 Marathon Oil Corporation 0 2 4 2.67

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation’s upside potential is 265.27% at a $1.75 average price target. Marathon Oil Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $19.17 average price target and a 66.26% potential upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Abraxas Petroleum Corporation seems more appealing than Marathon Oil Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 53.3% of Abraxas Petroleum Corporation shares and 85.8% of Marathon Oil Corporation shares. Abraxas Petroleum Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 2.6%. Competitively, 0.2% are Marathon Oil Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Abraxas Petroleum Corporation -5.5% -20.15% -34.56% -26.24% -66.65% -20.15% Marathon Oil Corporation 0.72% -1.26% -14.88% -12.17% -33.35% -1.88%

For the past year Abraxas Petroleum Corporation was more bearish than Marathon Oil Corporation.

Summary

Marathon Oil Corporation beats on 10 of the 12 factors Abraxas Petroleum Corporation.

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company operates oil and gas assets in the Permian/Delaware Basin, the Rocky Mountain, and South Texas regions. As of December 31, 2016, its estimated net proved reserves were 44.7 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company. It operates through three segments: North America E&P, International E&P, and Oil Sands Mining. The North America E&P segment develops, explores for, produces, and markets crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas in North America. The International E&P segment explores for, produces, and markets crude oil and condensate, NGLs, and natural gas in Equatorial Guinea, Gabon, the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, Libya, and the United Kingdom; and produces and markets products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol in Equatorial Guinea. The Oil Sands Mining segment mines, extracts, and transports bitumen from oil sands deposits in Alberta, Canada; and upgrades the bitumen to produce and market synthetic crude oil and vacuum gas oil. As of December 31, 2016, it had rights to participate in developed and undeveloped surface mineable leases totaling approximately 31,000 net acres. The company was formerly known as USX Corporation and changed its name to Marathon Oil Corporation in July 2001. Marathon Oil Corporation was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.