Comparison of Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (AXAS) and Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC)

Both Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:AXAS) and Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) are Independent Oil & Gas companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Abraxas Petroleum Corporation 1 1.26 N/A 0.13 9.45 Anadarko Petroleum Corporation 55 2.74 N/A 1.14 64.20

Table 1 highlights Abraxas Petroleum Corporation and Anadarko Petroleum Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Abraxas Petroleum Corporation. The business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. Abraxas Petroleum Corporation is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Abraxas Petroleum Corporation and Anadarko Petroleum Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Abraxas Petroleum Corporation 0.00% -1.7% -0.6% Anadarko Petroleum Corporation 0.00% 5.4% 1.2%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.63 beta means Abraxas Petroleum Corporation’s volatility is 63.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation has a 1.83 beta and it is 83.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation has a Current Ratio of 0.8 and a Quick Ratio of 0.8. Competitively, Anadarko Petroleum Corporation’s Current Ratio is 0.8 and has 0.7 Quick Ratio. ‘s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than .

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Abraxas Petroleum Corporation and Anadarko Petroleum Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Abraxas Petroleum Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Anadarko Petroleum Corporation 0 4 2 2.33

Competitively the average price target of Anadarko Petroleum Corporation is $66.83, which is potential -5.93% downside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 54.3% of Abraxas Petroleum Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 87.5% of Anadarko Petroleum Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Abraxas Petroleum Corporation’s share held by insiders are 2%. Comparatively, Anadarko Petroleum Corporation has 0.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Abraxas Petroleum Corporation -4% -17.81% 1.69% -31.43% -57.75% 10.09% Anadarko Petroleum Corporation -3.94% 17.04% 65.46% 25.18% 5.3% 66.22%

For the past year Abraxas Petroleum Corporation was less bullish than Anadarko Petroleum Corporation.

Summary

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation beats Abraxas Petroleum Corporation on 11 of the 10 factors.

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company operates oil and gas assets in the Permian/Delaware Basin, the Rocky Mountain, and South Texas regions. As of December 31, 2016, its estimated net proved reserves were 44.7 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and gas properties. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Marketing. The Oil and Gas Exploration and Production segment explores for and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The Midstream segment engages in gathering, processing, treating, and transporting Anadarko and third-party oil, natural-gas, and NGLs production, as well as the gathering and disposal of produced water. The Marketing segment sells oil, natural gas, and NGLs in the United States; oil and NGLs internationally; and anticipated liquefied natural gas production from Mozambique. The companyÂ’s oil and natural gas properties are located in the U.S. onshore, deepwater Gulf of Mexico, and Alaska; and in Colombia, CÃ´te dÂ’Ivoire, Mozambique, and other countries As of December 31, 2016, it had approximately 1.7 billion barrels of oil equivalent of proved reserves. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.