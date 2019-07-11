Comparison of ABM Industries Incorporated (ABM) and Euronet Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

As Business Services businesses, ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) and Euronet Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ABM Industries Incorporated 36 0.42 N/A 1.17 32.46 Euronet Worldwide Inc. 139 3.42 N/A 4.20 35.67

Table 1 highlights ABM Industries Incorporated and Euronet Worldwide Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Euronet Worldwide Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than ABM Industries Incorporated. Business that presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. ABM Industries Incorporated has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Euronet Worldwide Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ABM Industries Incorporated 0.00% 5.7% 2.2% Euronet Worldwide Inc. 0.00% 20.2% 6.9%

Volatility and Risk

ABM Industries Incorporated has a beta of 0.57 and its 43.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Euronet Worldwide Inc. on the other hand, has 1.27 beta which makes it 27.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

ABM Industries Incorporated and Euronet Worldwide Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ABM Industries Incorporated 0 2 1 2.33 Euronet Worldwide Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

ABM Industries Incorporated has an average price target of $41, and a 1.01% upside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.9% are ABM Industries Incorporated’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, Euronet Worldwide Inc. has 5.7% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ABM Industries Incorporated 0.21% 1.39% 5.52% 19.12% 25.49% 18.37% Euronet Worldwide Inc. -0.72% 2.12% 15.89% 35.16% 82.54% 46.35%

For the past year ABM Industries Incorporated’s stock price has smaller growth than Euronet Worldwide Inc.

Summary

Euronet Worldwide Inc. beats on 10 of the 11 factors ABM Industries Incorporated.

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers carpet cleaning and dusting, floor cleaning and finishing, window washing, and other building cleaning services for commercial office buildings, data centers, educational institutions, government buildings, health facilities, industrial buildings, retail stores, sport event facilities, and transportation hubs. The company also provides onsite mechanical engineering and technical services and solutions relating to a range of facilities and infrastructure systems; and parking and transportation services for clients at various locations, including commercial office buildings, educational institutions, health facilities, hotels, sport event facilities, and transportation hubs. In addition, it offers custom energy solutions, HVAC, electrical, lighting, and other general maintenance and repair services comprising bundled energy solutions, energy efficiency upgrades, installations, preventative maintenance, retro-commissioning, and retrofits for clients in the private and public sectors; construction management, energy efficiency upgrades, healthcare support, leadership development, military base operations, and other mission support to the U.S. government entities; and facility management and environmental, food and nutrition, healthcare technology management, and patient and guest services to healthcare systems and hospitals. Further, the company franchises engineering services under the Linc Service and TEGG brands through individual and area franchises; and provides facility solutions to airlines and airports related to access control, aircraft cabin cleaning, shuttle bus operations, and passenger assistance. The company was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc. provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Electronic Financial Transaction (EFT) Processing, epay, and Money Transfer. The EFT Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services. This segment also offers ATM and POS dynamic currency conversion, advertising, customer relationship management, mobile top-up, bill payment, fraud management, and foreign remittance payout services; and integrated EFT software solutions for electronic payments and transaction delivery systems. As of December 31, 2016, it operated a network of 33,973ATMs; and approximately 163,000POS terminals. The epay segment engages in the electronic distribution and processing of prepaid mobile airtime and other electronic payment products; and provision of collection services for payment products, cards, and services, as well as vouchers and physical gift fulfillment, and gift card distribution and processing services. This segment operated a network of approximately 661,000 POS terminals. The Money Transfer segment provides consumer-to-consumer, and account-to-account money transfer services; customers bill payment services; payment alternatives, such as money orders and prepaid debit cards; check cashing services for various issued checks; foreign currency exchange and mobile top-up services; and cash management and foreign currency risk management services. The company was formerly known as Euronet Services, Inc. and changed its name to Euronet Worldwide, Inc. in August 2001. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.