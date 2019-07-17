Comparison of ABIOMED Inc. (ABMD) and Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

As Medical Appliances & Equipment companies, ABIOMED Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) and Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ABIOMED Inc. 296 14.93 N/A 5.61 46.28 Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. 29 1.62 N/A 1.23 24.85

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for ABIOMED Inc. and Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to ABIOMED Inc. When company has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. ABIOMED Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is currently more expensive than Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us ABIOMED Inc. and Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ABIOMED Inc. 0.00% 24.9% 22.1% Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. 0.00% 28.6% 9.1%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.35 beta means ABIOMED Inc.’s volatility is 65.00% less than S&P 500’s volatility. Competitively, Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc.’s 9.00% volatility makes it less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.91 beta.

Liquidity

ABIOMED Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 6.8 and 6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. are 2.3 and 1.3 respectively. ABIOMED Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

ABIOMED Inc. and Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 89.5% and 44.05%. Insiders held roughly 1.8% of ABIOMED Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ABIOMED Inc. -0.23% -4.63% -28.17% -35.91% -30.88% -20.11% Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. 1.7% 7.28% 6.13% -23.41% -19.72% -1.26%

For the past year ABIOMED Inc. was more bearish than Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc.

Summary

ABIOMED Inc. beats Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. on 9 of the 10 factors.

ABIOMED, Inc. engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; Impella CP that provides partial circulatory support using an extracorporeal bypass control unit; Impella 5.0 catheter and Impella LD, which are percutaneous micro heart pumps with integrated motors and sensors for use primarily in the heart surgery suite; and Impella RP, a percutaneous catheter-based axial flow pump. It also manufactures and sells AB5000 circulatory support system for temporary support of acute heart failure patients in profound shock, including patients suffering from cardiogenic shock after a heart attack, post-cardiotomy cardiogenic shock, or myocarditis. In addition, the company engages in the research, development, prototyping, and the pre-serial production of a percutaneous expandable catheter pump, which enhances blood circulation from the heart with an external drive shaft. It sells its products through direct sales and clinical support personnel in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Japan. ABIOMED, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, Massachusetts.

Prestige Brands Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, markets, sells, manufactures, and distributes over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare and household cleaning products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through North American OTC Healthcare, International OTC Healthcare, and Household Cleaning segments. The companyÂ’s OTC healthcare products include Chloraseptic sore throat treatments and mouth pain products, Clear Eyes eye care products, Compound W wart removers, Dramamine Non-Drowsy naturals, Efferdent denture cleansers, Luden's throat drops, BC and Goody's analgesic powders, Beano for gas prevention, Debrox for ear wax removal, and Gaviscon for upset stomach remedies. Its OTC healthcare products portfolio also comprise Fess nasal saline sprays, Hydralyte for dehydration and electrolyte replacement, Monistat for vaginal treatment-anti-fungal, Nix lice/parasite treatments, DenTek for peg oral care, Summer's Eve feminine care products, Fleet laxatives, Pedia Lax pediatric laxatives, Ecotrin aspirin, Phazyme for gas relief, Tagamet acid reducers, and Uristat urinary tract infection treatments. The company also offers household cleaning products consisting of Chore Boy scrubbing Pads; Comet abrasive and non-abrasive powders, sprays, and creams; and Spic and Span brand products. It primarily offers its products to mass merchandisers, drug stores, and supermarkets, as well as club, convenience, and dollar stores. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tarrytown, New York.