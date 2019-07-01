Comparison of ABIOMED Inc. (ABMD) and Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX)

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation in ABIOMED Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) and Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). The two are both Medical Appliances & Equipment companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ABIOMED Inc. 299 15.60 N/A 5.61 46.28 Boston Scientific Corporation 38 6.00 N/A 1.24 29.92

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of ABIOMED Inc. and Boston Scientific Corporation. Boston Scientific Corporation is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than ABIOMED Inc. The business with a higher P/E ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. ABIOMED Inc. is currently more expensive than Boston Scientific Corporation, because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ABIOMED Inc. 0.00% 24.9% 22.1% Boston Scientific Corporation 0.00% 21.1% 8.5%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.35 beta indicates that ABIOMED Inc. is 65.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Boston Scientific Corporation on the other hand, has 0.83 beta which makes it 17.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

6.8 and 6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of ABIOMED Inc. Its rival Boston Scientific Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.4 and 1.1 respectively. ABIOMED Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Boston Scientific Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for ABIOMED Inc. and Boston Scientific Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ABIOMED Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Boston Scientific Corporation 0 0 3 3.00

ABIOMED Inc.’s upside potential is 73.95% at a $461 average target price. On the other hand, Boston Scientific Corporation’s potential upside is 5.66% and its average target price is $45.33. The data provided earlier shows that ABIOMED Inc. appears more favorable than Boston Scientific Corporation, based on analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 89.5% of ABIOMED Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 93.4% of Boston Scientific Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 1.8% of ABIOMED Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 0.3% are Boston Scientific Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ABIOMED Inc. -0.23% -4.63% -28.17% -35.91% -30.88% -20.11% Boston Scientific Corporation 1.01% -1.96% -6.39% -3.96% 24.15% 4.9%

For the past year ABIOMED Inc. has -20.11% weaker performance while Boston Scientific Corporation has 4.9% stronger performance.

Summary

On 11 of the 11 factors ABIOMED Inc. beats Boston Scientific Corporation.

ABIOMED, Inc. engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; Impella CP that provides partial circulatory support using an extracorporeal bypass control unit; Impella 5.0 catheter and Impella LD, which are percutaneous micro heart pumps with integrated motors and sensors for use primarily in the heart surgery suite; and Impella RP, a percutaneous catheter-based axial flow pump. It also manufactures and sells AB5000 circulatory support system for temporary support of acute heart failure patients in profound shock, including patients suffering from cardiogenic shock after a heart attack, post-cardiotomy cardiogenic shock, or myocarditis. In addition, the company engages in the research, development, prototyping, and the pre-serial production of a percutaneous expandable catheter pump, which enhances blood circulation from the heart with an external drive shaft. It sells its products through direct sales and clinical support personnel in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Japan. ABIOMED, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, Massachusetts.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiovascular, Rhythm Management, and MedSurg. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; other coronary therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems. It also provides stents, balloon catheters, wires, peripheral embolization devices, and vena cava filters used to treat peripheral arterial disease; and biliary stents, drainage catheters, and micro-puncture sets to treat, diagnose, and ease benign and malignant tumors. In addition, the company offers cardiac rhythm management devices, such as implantable cardioverter defibrillator systems to detect and treat abnormally fast heart rhythms; implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemaker systems used to treat heart failure; and medical technologies to diagnose and treat rate and rhythm disorders of the heart comprising steerable radio frequency ablation catheters, intracardiac ultrasound catheters, diagnostic catheters, delivery sheaths, and other accessories. Further, it provides products to diagnose and treat diseases of the pulmonary and gastrointestinal conditions; devices to diagnose, treat, and ease pulmonary disease systems within the airway and lungs; products to treat urinary stone disease and benign prostatic hyperplasia; mid-urethral sling products, sling and graft materials, pelvic floor reconstruction kits, and suturing devices; and spinal cord stimulator systems for the management of chronic pain. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts.