Comparison of Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. (AEF) and Voya Financial Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Since Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AEF) and Voya Financial Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -1.62 0.00 Voya Financial Inc. 52 0.47 139.45M 3.43 16.39

Table 1 demonstrates Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. and Voya Financial Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Voya Financial Inc. 268,482,864.84% 5.8% 0.3%

Analyst Recommendations

Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. and Voya Financial Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Voya Financial Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

On the other hand, Voya Financial Inc.’s potential upside is 18.32% and its consensus price target is $62.33.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 55.65% of Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. shares and 0% of Voya Financial Inc. shares. About 0.01% of Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 0.5% are Voya Financial Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. -2.02% -1.89% -2.54% 2.54% 4.15% 14.65% Voya Financial Inc. -1.7% 0.3% 3.14% 21.74% 10.03% 39.94%

For the past year Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Voya Financial Inc.

Summary

Voya Financial Inc. beats Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. on 10 of the 10 factors.

Voya Financial, Inc. operates as a retirement, investment, and insurance company in the United States. It operates through five segments: Retirement, Investment Management, Annuities, Individual Life, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services in corporate, education, healthcare, and other non-profit and government entities; and rollover individual retirement accounts and other retail financial products, as well as financial planning and advisory services. This segment sells its products to corporate, education, healthcare, and other non-profit and government entities, as well as institutional and individual customers; and through third-party administrators, wirehouse affiliated brokers, registered investment advisors, independent sales agents, and consulting firms. The Investment Management segment provides fixed income, equity, multi-asset, and alternative products and solutions to individual and institutional customers directly, as well as through consultant channel, banks, broker-dealers, and independent financial advisers. The Annuities segment offers fixed and indexed annuities, tax-qualified mutual fund custodial products, and other investment-only products and payout annuities through independent marketing organizations, independent and affiliated broker-dealers, banks, independent insurance agents, and pension products. The Individual Life segment provides wealth protection and transfer opportunities through universal, variable, and term life products. The Employee Benefits segment offers stop loss, group life, voluntary employee-paid, and disability products through consultants, brokers, third-party administrators, enrollment firms, and technology partners. The company was formerly known as ING U.S., Inc. and changed its name to Voya Financial, Inc. in April 2014. Voya Financial, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is based in New York, New York.