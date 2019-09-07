Comparison of Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. (AEF) and Rand Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:RAND)

Since Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AEF) and Rand Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:RAND) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. 7 20.53 N/A -1.62 0.00 Rand Capital Corporation 3 6.00 N/A 0.07 40.56

Demonstrates Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. and Rand Capital Corporation earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Rand Capital Corporation 0.00% 1.9% 1.4%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 55.65% of Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 14.1% of Rand Capital Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.01%. Comparatively, 35.44% are Rand Capital Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. -2.02% -1.89% -2.54% 2.54% 4.15% 14.65% Rand Capital Corporation 4.24% 4.97% -8.25% 10.2% 0.16% 7.07%

For the past year Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. was more bullish than Rand Capital Corporation.

Summary

Rand Capital Corporation beats on 4 of the 7 factors Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc.

Rand Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in venture capital and private equity investments. The firm prefers to make investments through equity or debt instruments in early venture, expansion stage, and in small to medium-sized privately held companies. It generally lends to more mature companies. The firm does not prefer to invest in real estate sector. It invests in companies that are engaged in the exploitation of new or unique products, technologies, or services. The firm invests in healthcare, consumer products, manufacturing, software, and professional services. It seeks to invest in companies based in the Western and Upstate New York region and its surrounding states with focus on Buffalo and Niagara region. The firm may invest in region within three to five hour drives from Western New York including Canada. It typically invests between $0.5 million and $1.5 million and the total investment in rounds is between $1 million and $5 million. The firm seeks to invest up to maximum of $3 million total per company as part of follow-on investments. It invest in startups and companies having annual revenue up to $10 million. The firm seeks to be a lead investor in companies within its geographical area and participates in syndicate/co-invest with other investors outside it. It prefers to invest in businesses that are unique or possess proprietary right. The firm prefers to be a minority investor and seeks to take a Board seat in its portfolio companies. It typically holds its investments for a period of five to seven years. Rand Capital Corporation was founded in 1969 and is based in Buffalo, New York.