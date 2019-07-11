Comparison of Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. (IAF) and Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD)

As Asset Management companies, Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IAF) and Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. 5 21.86 N/A -0.24 0.00 Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund 8 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. and Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. and Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 26.95% of Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 57.41% of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. -0.38% -2.77% 0% -1.13% -14.47% 10.74% Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund -3.22% -6.35% -9.4% 2.04% -19.31% 3.16%

For the past year Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. has stronger performance than Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund