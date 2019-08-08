Comparison of Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. (IAF) and Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

We will be contrasting the differences between Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IAF) and Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. 5 20.12 N/A 0.18 29.73 Janus Henderson Group plc 23 1.73 N/A 2.25 8.91

Table 1 highlights Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. and Janus Henderson Group plc’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Janus Henderson Group plc is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. The company that Presently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc.’s presently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IAF) and Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Janus Henderson Group plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. and Janus Henderson Group plc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Janus Henderson Group plc 0 1 0 2.00

Meanwhile, Janus Henderson Group plc’s consensus price target is $23.55, while its potential upside is 18.52%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 26.95% of Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 65.4% of Janus Henderson Group plc are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.97% are Janus Henderson Group plc’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. -2.67% -0.73% 1.48% 4.19% -10.91% 15.16% Janus Henderson Group plc -12.85% -7.17% -20.1% -8.86% -37.59% -3.14%

For the past year Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. had bullish trend while Janus Henderson Group plc had bearish trend.

Summary

Janus Henderson Group plc beats Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets, as well as invests in real estate and private equity. Janus Henderson Group plc was founded in 1934 and is based in London, United Kingdom with additional offices in Jersey, United Kingdom and Sydney, Australia.