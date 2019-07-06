Comparison of Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. (IAF) and Garrison Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:GARS)

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IAF) and Garrison Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:GARS). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. 5 22.22 N/A -0.24 0.00 Garrison Capital Inc. 7 2.88 N/A -0.07 0.00

Demonstrates Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. and Garrison Capital Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IAF) and Garrison Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:GARS)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Garrison Capital Inc. 0.00% -0.7% -0.2%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 26.95% of Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. shares and 36.4% of Garrison Capital Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.8% of Garrison Capital Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. -0.38% -2.77% 0% -1.13% -14.47% 10.74% Garrison Capital Inc. 1.02% -3.74% -6.46% -12.47% -17.85% 8.09%

For the past year Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. was more bullish than Garrison Capital Inc.

Summary

Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. beats Garrison Capital Inc. on 4 of the 6 factors.

Garrison Capital Inc. is a business development company specializing in investments primarily in the debt and equity of middle market companies. It seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien senior secured loans, ?one-stop? senior secured or ?unitranche? loans, subordinated or mezzanine loans, unsecured consumer loans and to a lesser extent, selected equity co-investments in middle-market companies, warrants and minority equity securities in United States middle-market companies. The fund focuses on consumer loans, capital market activities, traditional direct lending but at times may purchase loans in the secondary market or make special situation investments. It seeks to invest between $5 million and $25 million in equity and between $10 million and $25 million in debt per transaction primarily in debt securities and loans with annual EBITDA between $5 million and $30 million, annual revenue between $50 million and $200 million. Its investments typically range in maturity from one to six years.