Comparison of Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. (IAF) and Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS)

As Asset Management businesses, Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. (NYSE:IAF) and Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. 5 20.85 N/A 0.18 29.73 Focus Financial Partners Inc. 30 1.57 N/A 0.10 279.10

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Focus Financial Partners Inc. is observed to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. When company has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. and Focus Financial Partners Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Focus Financial Partners Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. and Focus Financial Partners Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Focus Financial Partners Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

Competitively Focus Financial Partners Inc. has an average price target of $37.5, with potential upside of 58.90%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 26.95% of Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. shares and 90.4% of Focus Financial Partners Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.02% of Focus Financial Partners Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. -2.67% -0.73% 1.48% 4.19% -10.91% 15.16% Focus Financial Partners Inc. -6.41% 0.04% -24.77% -2.45% -30.45% 6%

For the past year Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Focus Financial Partners Inc.

Summary

Focus Financial Partners Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc.

Focus Financial Partners Inc. provides wealth management services to primarily high net worth individuals and families. The company's wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services. It also offers recordkeeping and administration services. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in New York, New York.