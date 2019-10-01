Comparison of Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. (IAF) and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCA)

Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. (NYSE:IAF) and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCA), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will compare their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc.
|5
|0.00
|N/A
|0.18
|29.73
|Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.
|26
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.73
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 26.95% of Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. shares and 3.74% of Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc.
|-2.67%
|-0.73%
|1.48%
|4.19%
|-10.91%
|15.16%
|Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.
|-0.04%
|1.13%
|1.79%
|2.24%
|2.48%
|2.57%
For the past year Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. has stronger performance than Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.
Summary
Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. beats Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. on 3 of the 4 factors.
