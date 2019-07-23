Comparison of Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (ABEO) and Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR)

Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABEO) and Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Abeona Therapeutics Inc. 7 70.74 N/A -1.19 0.00 Capricor Therapeutics Inc. 5 11.22 N/A -0.52 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Abeona Therapeutics Inc. and Capricor Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Abeona Therapeutics Inc. and Capricor Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Abeona Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Capricor Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -191.3% -118.7%

Volatility & Risk

Abeona Therapeutics Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 90.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.9 beta. From a competition point of view, Capricor Therapeutics Inc. has a 1.54 beta which is 54.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Abeona Therapeutics Inc. is 3.3 while its Current Ratio is 3.3. Meanwhile, Capricor Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6.7 while its Quick Ratio is 6.7. Capricor Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Abeona Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Abeona Therapeutics Inc. and Capricor Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Abeona Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 6 3.00 Capricor Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Abeona Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 580.85% and an $24.17 consensus price target. Meanwhile, Capricor Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus price target is $3.5, while its potential downside is -27.98%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Abeona Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Capricor Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Abeona Therapeutics Inc. and Capricor Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 68.3% and 5%. 0.3% are Abeona Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 32.93% of Capricor Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Abeona Therapeutics Inc. -7.5% -5.21% 10.47% -22.22% -65.17% 1.96% Capricor Therapeutics Inc. -8.52% -30.63% -9.37% -60.34% -70.32% -5.17%

For the past year Abeona Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Capricor Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Abeona Therapeutics Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Capricor Therapeutics Inc.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy and plasma-based products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The companyÂ’s lead programs are ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B; and ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A. It is also developing EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); EB-201 for for epidermolysis bullosa (EB); ABO-201 gene therapy for juvenile Batten disease; ABO-202 gene therapy for treatment of infantile Batten disease; ABO-301, an AAV-based gene therapy for Fanconi anemia disorder; and ABO-302 using a novel CRISPR/Cas9-based gene editing approach to gene therapy program for rare blood diseases. In addition, the company is developing plasma-based protein therapy pipeline, including SDF Alpha, an alpha-1 protease inhibitor for inherited COPD using its proprietary salt diafiltration ethanol-free process. Further, it is involved in marketing MuGard, a mucoadhesive oral wound rinse for the management of mucositis, stomatitis, aphthous ulcers, and traumatic ulcers. Abeona Therapeutics Inc. has collaborations with EB Research Partnership and Epidermolysis Bullosa Medical Research Foundation that focus on gene therapy treatments for EB; and Brammer Bio for commercial translation of ABO-102. The company was formerly known as PlasmaTech Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Abeona Therapeutics Inc. in June 2015. Abeona Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics primarily for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. The companyÂ’s development stage drug candidates for cardiovascular diseases include CAP-1002 that is in Phase II clinical trials; and CAP-2003, which is in pre-clinical development for the treatment of certain cardiac and inflammatory conditions. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.