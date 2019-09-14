Comparison of Abbott Laboratories (ABT) and Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK)

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) and Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). The two are both Medical Appliances & Equipment companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Abbott Laboratories 81 4.81 N/A 1.64 52.98 Stryker Corporation 200 5.75 N/A 5.17 40.60

In table 1 we can see Abbott Laboratories and Stryker Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Stryker Corporation seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Abbott Laboratories. When company has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. Abbott Laboratories is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) and Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Abbott Laboratories 0.00% 7.7% 3.4% Stryker Corporation 0.00% 33.2% 14.7%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.11 beta means Abbott Laboratories’s volatility is 11.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. Stryker Corporation’s 0.86 beta is the reason why it is 14.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Abbott Laboratories are 1.6 and 1.1. Competitively, Stryker Corporation has 2.1 and 1.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. Stryker Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Abbott Laboratories.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Abbott Laboratories and Stryker Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Abbott Laboratories 0 0 4 3.00 Stryker Corporation 0 1 10 2.91

Abbott Laboratories’s upside potential currently stands at 8.46% and an $91.4 consensus price target. On the other hand, Stryker Corporation’s potential upside is 2.87% and its consensus price target is $224.45. Based on the results given earlier, Abbott Laboratories is looking more favorable than Stryker Corporation, analysts view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Abbott Laboratories and Stryker Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 76% and 76.2%. About 0.7% of Abbott Laboratories’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 0.1% are Stryker Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Abbott Laboratories -1.68% 3.09% 10.62% 21.51% 33.65% 20.42% Stryker Corporation -1.77% 1.57% 12.36% 16.94% 27.15% 33.83%

For the past year Abbott Laboratories was less bullish than Stryker Corporation.

Summary

On 9 of the 12 factors Stryker Corporation beats Abbott Laboratories.

Abbott Laboratories manufactures and sells health care products worldwide. The companyÂ’s Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals to treat pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms; gynecological disorders; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraines; anti-infective clarithromycin; cardiovascular and metabolic products; and influenza vaccines, as well as to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon. Its Diagnostic Products segment provides immunoassay and clinical chemistry systems; assays used to screen and/or diagnosis cancer, cardiac, drugs of abuse, fertility, infectious diseases, and therapeutic drug monitoring; hematology systems and reagents; diagnostic systems and cartridges; instruments to automate the extraction, purification, and preparation of DNA and RNA from patient samples, and detects and measures infectious agents; genomic-based tests; informatics and automation solutions; and a suite of informatics tools and professional services. The companyÂ’s Nutritional Products segment provides pediatric and adult nutritional products. Its Vascular Products segment offers coronary, endovascular, vessel closure, and structural heart devices to treat vascular disease. The company also provides blood and flash glucose monitoring systems, including test strips, sensors, data management decision software, and accessories for people with diabetes; and medical devices for the eye, such as cataract and LASIK surgery, contact lens care, and dry eye products. It serves retailers, wholesalers, hospitals, health care facilities, laboratories, physicians' offices, and government agencies. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois.

Stryker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company. It operates through three segments: Orthopaedics; MedSurg; and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment offers implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment provides surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, and reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, as well as other medical devices for use in various medical specialties. The Neurotechnology and Spine segment offers neurosurgical and neurovascular devices that include products used for minimally invasive endovascular techniques; products for brain and open skull based surgical procedures; orthobiologic and biosurgery products, including synthetic bone grafts and vertebral augmentation products; and minimally invasive products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke. This segment also provides spinal implant products, which consists of cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems for use in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies. The company markets and sells its products to doctors, hospitals, and other healthcare facilities through company-owned sales subsidiaries and branches, as well as third-party dealers and distributors in approximately 100 countries. Stryker Corporation was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Kalamazoo, Michigan.