Comparison of Abbott Laboratories (ABT) and PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM)

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) and PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Medical Appliances & Equipment. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Abbott Laboratories 84 2.16 1.75B 1.64 52.98 PAVmed Inc. 1 0.00 22.69M -0.78 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Abbott Laboratories and PAVmed Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Abbott Laboratories and PAVmed Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Abbott Laboratories 2,079,619,726.68% 7.7% 3.4% PAVmed Inc. 2,306,128,671.61% 0% -226.2%

Liquidity

Abbott Laboratories’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.6 and 1.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor PAVmed Inc. are 0.4 and 0.4 respectively. Abbott Laboratories therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to PAVmed Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Abbott Laboratories and PAVmed Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Abbott Laboratories 0 0 3 3.00 PAVmed Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 13.33% for Abbott Laboratories with consensus target price of $92.75.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Abbott Laboratories and PAVmed Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 76% and 12.7% respectively. About 0.7% of Abbott Laboratories’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 4.1% of PAVmed Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Abbott Laboratories -1.68% 3.09% 10.62% 21.51% 33.65% 20.42% PAVmed Inc. -4.72% -9.01% -21.71% 2.02% -34.42% 4.99%

For the past year Abbott Laboratories was more bullish than PAVmed Inc.

Summary

On 10 of the 12 factors Abbott Laboratories beats PAVmed Inc.

Abbott Laboratories manufactures and sells health care products worldwide. The companyÂ’s Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals to treat pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms; gynecological disorders; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraines; anti-infective clarithromycin; cardiovascular and metabolic products; and influenza vaccines, as well as to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon. Its Diagnostic Products segment provides immunoassay and clinical chemistry systems; assays used to screen and/or diagnosis cancer, cardiac, drugs of abuse, fertility, infectious diseases, and therapeutic drug monitoring; hematology systems and reagents; diagnostic systems and cartridges; instruments to automate the extraction, purification, and preparation of DNA and RNA from patient samples, and detects and measures infectious agents; genomic-based tests; informatics and automation solutions; and a suite of informatics tools and professional services. The companyÂ’s Nutritional Products segment provides pediatric and adult nutritional products. Its Vascular Products segment offers coronary, endovascular, vessel closure, and structural heart devices to treat vascular disease. The company also provides blood and flash glucose monitoring systems, including test strips, sensors, data management decision software, and accessories for people with diabetes; and medical devices for the eye, such as cataract and LASIK surgery, contact lens care, and dry eye products. It serves retailers, wholesalers, hospitals, health care facilities, laboratories, physicians' offices, and government agencies. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois.

PAVmed Inc. operates as a medical device company in the United States. Its product pipeline includes PortIO, a long-term implantable vascular access device; CarpX, a percutaneous device to treat carpal tunnel syndrome; NextCath, a self-anchoring catheter; DisappEAR: Antibiotic-eluting resorbable ear tube; NextFlo, a disposable infusion pump; and Caldus, a disposable tissue ablation device. The company was formerly known as PAXmed Inc. and changed its name to PAVmed Inc. in April 2015. PAVmed Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.