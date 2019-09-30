Comparison of ABB Ltd (ABB) and Rockwell Automation Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Both ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) and Rockwell Automation Inc. (NYSE:ROK) are each other’s competitor in the Diversified Machinery industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ABB Ltd 19 3.06 1.78B 0.68 27.65 Rockwell Automation Inc. 157 3.65 116.13M 9.10 17.66

Table 1 demonstrates ABB Ltd and Rockwell Automation Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Rockwell Automation Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than ABB Ltd. The business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. ABB Ltd’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than Rockwell Automation Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has ABB Ltd and Rockwell Automation Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ABB Ltd 9,246,753,246.75% 0% 0% Rockwell Automation Inc. 74,199,731.65% 76.7% 16.8%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.15 beta indicates that ABB Ltd is 15.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Rockwell Automation Inc. has a 1.4 beta which is 40.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

1.3 and 1.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of ABB Ltd. Its rival Rockwell Automation Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.5 and 1.2 respectively. Rockwell Automation Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than ABB Ltd.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 4.8% of ABB Ltd shares are held by institutional investors while 79% of Rockwell Automation Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% are Rockwell Automation Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ABB Ltd -2.69% -6.98% -8.25% -2.89% -17.69% -1.1% Rockwell Automation Inc. -4.8% -2.32% -9.35% -6.45% -12.02% 6.84%

For the past year ABB Ltd had bearish trend while Rockwell Automation Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Rockwell Automation Inc. beats on 9 of the 13 factors ABB Ltd.

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, robotics and motion, power grid, and industrial automation products for utilities, transportation, infrastructure, and industrial customers worldwide. The company provides modular substation packages, distribution automation products, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, low- and medium-voltage switchgears, switches, DIN rail components, and installation materials for building, data center, rail, wind and solar, food and beverage, marine, and oil and gas industries. It also offers motors, generators, variable speed drives, robots and robotics, solar inverters, wind converters, rectifiers, and excitation systems, as well as power quality and protection solutions, electric vehicle fast charging infrastructure solutions, and components and subsystems for railways, and related services for discrete automation, process industries, transportation, and utilities. In addition, the company develops and sells control and plant optimization systems, automation products and solutions, and industry-specific application services for the oil, gas, petrochemicals, metals and minerals, marine and turbocharging, pulp and paper, chemical and pharmaceuticals, and power industries. Further, it manufactures and sells an array of high-voltage products, including switchgears, capacitors, and power transmission systems, as well as power, distribution, and traction transformers; and supplies power and automation products, systems, and service and software solutions for power generation, transmission, and distribution to utility, industry, transportation, and infrastructure customers. The company has a strategic collaboration with IBM to develop industrial artificial intelligence solutions. ABB Ltd was founded in 1883 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.