Comparison of ABB Ltd (ABB) and Manitex International Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX)

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) and Manitex International Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX). The two are both Diversified Machinery companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ABB Ltd 19 1.43 N/A 0.68 27.74 Manitex International Inc. 7 0.51 N/A -0.69 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of ABB Ltd and Manitex International Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ABB Ltd 0.00% 0% 0% Manitex International Inc. 0.00% -3.5% -1.4%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.1 beta means ABB Ltd’s volatility is 10.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Manitex International Inc. on the other hand, has 1.48 beta which makes it 48.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

1.2 and 1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of ABB Ltd. Its rival Manitex International Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.8 and 1 respectively. Manitex International Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than ABB Ltd.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both ABB Ltd and Manitex International Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 4.7% and 56.4% respectively. Insiders Comparatively, owned 21.5% of Manitex International Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ABB Ltd -0.89% -4.75% -2.28% -6.4% -21.09% -0.79% Manitex International Inc. -8.21% -10.5% 0.14% -13.42% -36.36% 26.06%

For the past year ABB Ltd had bearish trend while Manitex International Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

ABB Ltd beats Manitex International Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, robotics and motion, power grid, and industrial automation products for utilities, transportation, infrastructure, and industrial customers worldwide. The company provides modular substation packages, distribution automation products, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, low- and medium-voltage switchgears, switches, DIN rail components, and installation materials for building, data center, rail, wind and solar, food and beverage, marine, and oil and gas industries. It also offers motors, generators, variable speed drives, robots and robotics, solar inverters, wind converters, rectifiers, and excitation systems, as well as power quality and protection solutions, electric vehicle fast charging infrastructure solutions, and components and subsystems for railways, and related services for discrete automation, process industries, transportation, and utilities. In addition, the company develops and sells control and plant optimization systems, automation products and solutions, and industry-specific application services for the oil, gas, petrochemicals, metals and minerals, marine and turbocharging, pulp and paper, chemical and pharmaceuticals, and power industries. Further, it manufactures and sells an array of high-voltage products, including switchgears, capacitors, and power transmission systems, as well as power, distribution, and traction transformers; and supplies power and automation products, systems, and service and software solutions for power generation, transmission, and distribution to utility, industry, transportation, and infrastructure customers. The company has a strategic collaboration with IBM to develop industrial artificial intelligence solutions. ABB Ltd was founded in 1883 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

Manitex International, Inc. provides engineered lifting and loading products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Lifting Equipment, ASV, and Equipment Distribution segments. The Lifting Equipment segment designs, manufactures, and distributes boom trucks and crane products that are used for industrial projects and energy exploration, as well as for roads, bridges, and residential and commercial construction; and specialized rough terrain cranes and material handling products for the construction, municipality, and railroad industries, as well as truck-mounted aerial platforms and sign cranes. This segment also offers specialized mobile tanks for petrochemical, waste management, and oil and gas drilling markets. The ASV segment manufactures and sells compact rubber tracked and skid steer loaders for use in site clearing, general construction, forestry, and golf course maintenance and landscaping industries. The Equipment Distribution segment distributes rough terrain and truck cranes primarily used for infrastructure development and commercial construction applications, such as road and bridge construction, general contracting, roofing, scrap handling, and sign construction and maintenance; supplies repair parts for medium to heavy duty construction equipment; provides crane equipment repair services; and rents lifting equipment. The company was formerly known as Veri-Tek International, Corp. and changed its name to Manitex International, Inc. in May 2008. Manitex International, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Bridgeview, Illinois.