Comparison of AAR Corp. (AIR) and CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)

Both AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) and CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) compete on a level playing field in the Aerospace/Defense Products & Services industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AAR Corp. 36 0.72 N/A 2.23 18.75 CAE Inc. 25 0.00 N/A 0.94 28.77

In table 1 we can see AAR Corp. and CAE Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. CAE Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to AAR Corp. The company that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. AAR Corp.’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us AAR Corp. and CAE Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AAR Corp. 0.00% 0.8% 0.5% CAE Inc. 0.00% 14.6% 5.3%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.19 beta indicates that AAR Corp. is 19.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, CAE Inc. has a 0.78 beta which is 22.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

AAR Corp.’s Current Ratio is 2.7 while its Quick Ratio is 1.2. On the competitive side is, CAE Inc. which has a 1.1 Current Ratio and a 0.8 Quick Ratio. AAR Corp. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to CAE Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for AAR Corp. and CAE Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AAR Corp. 0 0 3 3.00 CAE Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

AAR Corp. has a 6.53% upside potential and a consensus price target of $46.67.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both AAR Corp. and CAE Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 91.7% and 73.3% respectively. 3.6% are AAR Corp.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1.1% of CAE Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AAR Corp. -1.64% 14.5% 24.51% 13.35% -10.06% 12.1% CAE Inc. -1.28% 0.04% 16.16% 25.92% 33% 46.92%

For the past year AAR Corp. has weaker performance than CAE Inc.

Summary

AAR Corp. beats on 7 of the 11 factors CAE Inc.

AAR CORP. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The companyÂ’s Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services. This segment also sells and leases new, overhauled, and repaired engine and airframe parts and components; and provides inventory and repair programs, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components, as well as performance-based logistics programs in support of the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) and foreign governments. In addition, it offers airframe inspection, maintenance, repair and overhaul, painting, line maintenance, airframe modification, structural repair, avionic and installation, exterior and interior refurbishment, and engineering and support services; repairs and overhauls landing gears, wheels, and brakes; and sells and leases used commercial aircraft. The companyÂ’s Expeditionary Services segment provides products and services supporting the movement of equipment and personnel by the U.S. DoD, foreign governments, and non-governmental organizations. Its expeditionary airlift services offer fixed- and rotary-wing flight operations, such as search and rescue operations, and transporting personnel and cargo. This segment also designs, manufactures, and repairs transportation pallets, and various containers and shelters, as well as composite materials for commercial, business, and military aircraft; and provides engineering, design, and system integration services for command and control systems. The company primarily markets and sells products and services through its employees and foreign sales representatives. As of May 31, 2017, its portfolio consisted of two aircraft owned through joint ventures. AAR CORP. was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Wood Dale, Illinois.

CAE Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment worldwide. It operates in three segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services. The Defence and Security segment operates as a training systems integrator for defense forces in the air, land, and naval domains, as well as for government organizations responsible for public safety. The Healthcare segment designs, manufactures, and markets simulators; offers audiovisual and simulation center management solutions; and develops courseware and offers services for training of medical and allied healthcare students, as well as clinicians in educational institutions, hospitals, and defense organizations. The company was formerly known as CAE Industries Ltd. and changed its name to CAE Inc. in June 1993. CAE Inc. was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Saint-Laurent, Canada.