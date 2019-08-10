Comparison of A10 Networks Inc. (ATEN) and Sierra Wireless Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR)

We are comparing A10 Networks Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) and Sierra Wireless Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Communication Equipment companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio A10 Networks Inc. 7 2.55 N/A -0.27 0.00 Sierra Wireless Inc. 13 0.55 N/A -0.76 0.00

Table 1 highlights A10 Networks Inc. and Sierra Wireless Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of A10 Networks Inc. and Sierra Wireless Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets A10 Networks Inc. 0.00% -20.3% -8.8% Sierra Wireless Inc. 0.00% -6.2% -4%

Risk and Volatility

A10 Networks Inc. has a 0.69 beta, while its volatility is 31.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Sierra Wireless Inc.’s 2.16 beta is the reason why it is 116.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

A10 Networks Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.1 while its Quick Ratio is 1.9. On the competitive side is, Sierra Wireless Inc. which has a 1.7 Current Ratio and a 1.4 Quick Ratio. A10 Networks Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Sierra Wireless Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for A10 Networks Inc. and Sierra Wireless Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score A10 Networks Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Sierra Wireless Inc. 1 2 0 2.67

Competitively the consensus price target of Sierra Wireless Inc. is $13, which is potential 10.17% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 68.7% of A10 Networks Inc. shares and 28.9% of Sierra Wireless Inc. shares. 0.9% are A10 Networks Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 6.6% of Sierra Wireless Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) A10 Networks Inc. 0.4% 10.82% 19.37% 13.13% 10.82% 21.47% Sierra Wireless Inc. -1.75% -3.84% -11.63% -22.04% -26.83% -12.29%

For the past year A10 Networks Inc. has 21.47% stronger performance while Sierra Wireless Inc. has -12.29% weaker performance.

A10 Networks, Inc. provides software and hardware solutions in the United States, Japan, and internationally. The companyÂ’s products are built on advanced core operating system platform. It offers application delivery controllers that provide advanced server load balancing; lightning application delivery service, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform designed to boost the delivery and security of applications and micro services; and carrier grade networking address translation product that offer network address and protocol translation services for service provider networks. The company also provides threat protection systems for the protection of networks and server resources against massive distributed denial of service attacks; secure sockets layer insight that decrypts secure sockets layer-encrypted traffic and forwards it to a third-party security device, such as a firewall, for deep packet inspection; and convergent firewall, which consolidates multiple critical security capabilities in one package by consolidating multiple security and networking functions in a single appliance. Its solutions enable cloud providers, Web-scale companies, service providers, government organizations, and enterprises to secure and optimize the performance of their data center and cloud applications; and secure their users, applications, and infrastructure from Internet, Web, and network threats. The company delivers its solutions on optimized hardware appliances, bare metal software, virtual appliances, and cloud-native software. It serves telecommunications, technology, industrial, retail, financial, gaming, and education industries. The company markets its products through sales organizations, as well as distribution channel partners, including distributors, value added resellers, and system integrators. A10 Networks, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Sierra Wireless, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in building the Internet of Things (IoT) with intelligent wireless solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in three segments: Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Cloud and Connectivity Services. The OEM Solutions segment offers embedded cellular modules, short range wireless modules, software, and tools to integrate wireless connectivity into various products and solutions for OEM customers, including the embedded wireless modules product portfolio; and Legato, an open source, Linux-based application framework. This segment provides its products and solutions to a range of industries, including automotive, transportation, enterprise networking, energy, sales and payment, mobile computing, security, industrial monitoring, field services, residential, healthcare, and other industries. It also offers professional services to OEM customers during their product development and launch process. The Enterprise Solutions segment provides a range of second, third, and fourth generation LTE intelligent cellular routers and gateways, as well as security and device management solutions, and professional services to public safety, transportation field service, energy, industrial, retail, and financial enterprises. The Cloud and Connectivity Services segment provides secure and scalable cloud based platform for deploying and managing IoT subscriptions, devices, data, and applications; connectivity services, which include smart SIM and core network platforms; and managed broadband cellular services. Sierra Wireless, Inc. sells its products directly, as well as through various indirect channels, such as OEMs, distributors, value added resellers, and hardware vendors, as well as SIM vendors and mobile network operators. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Richmond, Canada.