Comparison of A. O. Smith Corporation (AOS) and Franklin Electric Co. Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

Both A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) and Franklin Electric Co. Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) are Industrial Electrical Equipment companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio A. O. Smith Corporation 49 2.37 N/A 2.54 17.90 Franklin Electric Co. Inc. 48 1.65 N/A 2.07 22.60

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of A. O. Smith Corporation and Franklin Electric Co. Inc. Franklin Electric Co. Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than A. O. Smith Corporation. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. A. O. Smith Corporation is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides A. O. Smith Corporation and Franklin Electric Co. Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets A. O. Smith Corporation 0.00% 25% 14.1% Franklin Electric Co. Inc. 0.00% 14.4% 8.7%

Volatility and Risk

A. O. Smith Corporation is 52.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 1.52. Competitively, Franklin Electric Co. Inc.’s beta is 1.3 which is 30.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of A. O. Smith Corporation are 2.2 and 1.8 respectively. Its competitor Franklin Electric Co. Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.1 and its Quick Ratio is 0.9. A. O. Smith Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Franklin Electric Co. Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

A. O. Smith Corporation and Franklin Electric Co. Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score A. O. Smith Corporation 0 0 2 3.00 Franklin Electric Co. Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

A. O. Smith Corporation has a 39.46% upside potential and a consensus target price of $61. Meanwhile, Franklin Electric Co. Inc.’s consensus target price is $53, while its potential upside is 13.95%. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that A. O. Smith Corporation seems more appealing than Franklin Electric Co. Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

A. O. Smith Corporation and Franklin Electric Co. Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 97.6% and 81.3%. 0.8% are A. O. Smith Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Franklin Electric Co. Inc. has 1.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) A. O. Smith Corporation 0.69% -3.15% -13.43% -4.92% -22.52% 6.44% Franklin Electric Co. Inc. 0.11% 0.28% -3.12% -0.66% -0.62% 9.28%

For the past year A. O. Smith Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Franklin Electric Co. Inc.

Summary

On 10 of the 12 factors A. O. Smith Corporation beats Franklin Electric Co. Inc.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, gas tankless, electric water heaters, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for use in space heating applications for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings; and expansion tanks, commercial solar water heating systems, swimming pool and spa heaters, and related products and parts. It also provides heat pump and solar units, as well as combi boilers; and air purification products. The company distributes its products through independent wholesale plumbing distributors, as well as through retail channels consisting of hardware and home center chains, and manufacturer representative firms. A. O. Smith Corporation is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.