Comparison of 8×8 Inc. (EGHT) and Ooma Inc. (NYSE:OOMA)

8×8 Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) and Ooma Inc. (NYSE:OOMA), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Diversified Communication Services. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 8×8 Inc. 23 6.50 N/A -0.94 0.00 Ooma Inc. 13 1.70 N/A -0.78 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of 8×8 Inc. and Ooma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us 8×8 Inc. and Ooma Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 8×8 Inc. 0.00% -36.7% -24.1% Ooma Inc. 0.00% -46.4% -20.2%

Risk and Volatility

8×8 Inc. has a 0.76 beta, while its volatility is 24.00% which is less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Ooma Inc.’s 11.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.89 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of 8×8 Inc. are 5.3 and 5.3. Competitively, Ooma Inc. has 1.3 and 1.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. 8×8 Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Ooma Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for 8×8 Inc. and Ooma Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score 8×8 Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Ooma Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively Ooma Inc. has a consensus target price of $15, with potential upside of 34.29%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 89.2% of 8×8 Inc. shares and 71.5% of Ooma Inc. shares. About 1.2% of 8×8 Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 8% of Ooma Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) 8×8 Inc. -5.1% -1.02% 3.25% 37.17% 21.76% 33.98% Ooma Inc. 6.45% 23.04% 2.44% -14.05% -16.74% -6.12%

For the past year 8×8 Inc. had bullish trend while Ooma Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

8×8 Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Ooma Inc.

8×8, Inc. provides cloud-based, enterprise-class software solutions for small and medium businesses, mid-market, and distributed enterprises worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Americas and Europe. The companyÂ’s pure-cloud offering combines voice, conferencing, messaging, and video with integrated workflows and big data analytics on a single platform. It provides 8×8 Virtual Office, a voice as a service with a robust business feature set; 8×8 Virtual Office Pro software that enables employees and workgroups to communicate with each other using chat or text messages sent via the short message service; and 8×8 Virtual Contact Center, a voice, chat, voicemail, and email call center. The company integrates its services with third-party applications and platforms, including enterprise resource planning, customer relations management, human capital management, and other proprietary application suites. It markets its services to end users through direct sales force, Website, and channel partners. The company serves approximately 45,700 business customers. 8×8, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Ooma, Inc. provides communications solutions and other connected services to small business, home, and mobile users in the United States and Canadian markets. The company offers Ooma Office, a multi-user communications system for small businesses; and Business Promoter, a service that helps businesses generate new customer leads. Ooma Office consists of an on-premise appliance and an Ooma Linx end-point device, which wirelessly connects regular desktop telephones to the userÂ’s high-speed Internet connection. It also provides Ooma Telo, a home communications solution designed to serve as the primary phone line in the home. In addition, the company provides Ooma HD2 handset, a wireless handset that supports various enhanced Ooma features; Ooma Linx, a remote phone jack that allows the user to connect a phone, fax machine, and alarm panel; Ooma Safety Phone, a wireless hands-free speakerphone that can be worn as a pendant; and Ooma Wireless + Bluetooth adapter that adds Wi-Fi and Bluetooth capability to Ooma Telo. It offers its products through direct sales, retailers, and online, as well as through distributors and reseller partnership channels. Ooma, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.