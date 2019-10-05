Comparison of 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (JFKKU) and Pinterest Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Both 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JFKKU) and Pinterest Inc. (NYSE:PINS) are each other’s competitor in the Conglomerates industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. 11 0.00 6.93M -0.01 0.00 Pinterest Inc. 31 0.00 154.44M -0.10 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. and Pinterest Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JFKKU) and Pinterest Inc. (NYSE:PINS)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. 65,439,093.48% 0% 0% Pinterest Inc. 501,917,452.06% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. and Pinterest Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Pinterest Inc. 1 3 4 2.50

Meanwhile, Pinterest Inc.’s average target price is $32.33, while its potential upside is 18.38%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 79.4% of 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. shares and 53.2% of Pinterest Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Pinterest Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. -2.91% 3.59% 6.27% 0% 0% 6.38% Pinterest Inc. 4.21% 8.66% -7.17% 0% 0% 18.81%

For the past year 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. has weaker performance than Pinterest Inc.

Summary

Pinterest Inc. beats 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. on 7 of the 8 factors.