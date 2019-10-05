Comparison of 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (JFKKU) and Pinterest Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Both 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JFKKU) and Pinterest Inc. (NYSE:PINS) are each other’s competitor in the Conglomerates industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp.
|11
|0.00
|6.93M
|-0.01
|0.00
|Pinterest Inc.
|31
|0.00
|154.44M
|-0.10
|0.00
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. and Pinterest Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 represents 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JFKKU) and Pinterest Inc. (NYSE:PINS)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp.
|65,439,093.48%
|0%
|0%
|Pinterest Inc.
|501,917,452.06%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. and Pinterest Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Pinterest Inc.
|1
|3
|4
|2.50
Meanwhile, Pinterest Inc.’s average target price is $32.33, while its potential upside is 18.38%.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 79.4% of 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. shares and 53.2% of Pinterest Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Pinterest Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp.
|-2.91%
|3.59%
|6.27%
|0%
|0%
|6.38%
|Pinterest Inc.
|4.21%
|8.66%
|-7.17%
|0%
|0%
|18.81%
For the past year 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. has weaker performance than Pinterest Inc.
Summary
Pinterest Inc. beats 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. on 7 of the 8 factors.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.