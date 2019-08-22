Comparison of 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (JFKKU) and Nebula Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:NEBU)

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JFKKU) and Nebula Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:NEBU). The two are both Conglomerates companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.01 0.00 Nebula Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 N/A 0.10 101.70

Table 1 demonstrates 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. and Nebula Acquisition Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Nebula Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 79.4% of 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. shares and 56.04% of Nebula Acquisition Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. -2.91% 3.59% 6.27% 0% 0% 6.38% Nebula Acquisition Corporation 0.3% 1.19% 4.59% 0% 0% 4.31%

For the past year 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. has stronger performance than Nebula Acquisition Corporation

Nebula Acquisition Corporation intends to acquire businesses and assets through merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in San Francisco, California.