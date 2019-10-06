Comparison of 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (JFKKU) and Crescent Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CRSA)

8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JFKKU) and Crescent Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CRSA), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Conglomerates. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp.
|11
|0.00
|6.93M
|-0.01
|0.00
|Crescent Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|19.42M
|0.01
|753.85
Table 1 highlights 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. and Crescent Acquisition Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp.
|65,377,358.49%
|0%
|0%
|Crescent Acquisition Corp.
|197,157,360.41%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 79.4% of 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. shares and 0% of Crescent Acquisition Corp. shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp.
|-2.91%
|3.59%
|6.27%
|0%
|0%
|6.38%
|Crescent Acquisition Corp.
|0.41%
|1.03%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|1.03%
For the past year 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has bigger growth than Crescent Acquisition Corp.
Summary
On 5 of the 7 factors Crescent Acquisition Corp. beats 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp.
