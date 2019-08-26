Comparison of 57161 (APF) and Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FHL)

57161 (NYSE:APF) and Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FHL), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 57161 N/A 0.00 N/A -3.70 0.00 Futu Holdings Limited 13 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Demonstrates 57161 and Futu Holdings Limited earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 57161 0.00% 0% 0% Futu Holdings Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

57161 and Futu Holdings Limited has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 65.24% and 10.8%. 5.23% are 57161’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) 57161 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% Futu Holdings Limited -0.35% 7.5% -17.6% 0% 0% -26.04%

Summary

On 2 of the 3 factors Futu Holdings Limited beats 57161.