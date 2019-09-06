Comparison of 3M Company (MMM) and Broadwind Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN)

3M Company (NYSE:MMM) and Broadwind Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) are two firms in the Diversified Machinery that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 3M Company 183 2.86 N/A 9.37 18.65 Broadwind Energy Inc. 2 0.19 N/A -1.30 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of 3M Company and Broadwind Energy Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of 3M Company and Broadwind Energy Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 3M Company 0.00% 53.3% 14.3% Broadwind Energy Inc. 0.00% -41.2% -18.3%

Risk & Volatility

3M Company’s volatility measures that it’s 9.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.09 beta. From a competition point of view, Broadwind Energy Inc. has a 1.88 beta which is 88.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of 3M Company is 2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.4. The Current Ratio of rival Broadwind Energy Inc. is 0.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.4. 3M Company is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Broadwind Energy Inc.

Analyst Ratings

3M Company and Broadwind Energy Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score 3M Company 2 5 1 2.13 Broadwind Energy Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

3M Company’s upside potential currently stands at 8.66% and an $178.13 consensus target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both 3M Company and Broadwind Energy Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 69.1% and 38.1% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.1% of 3M Company’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 8.5% of Broadwind Energy Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) 3M Company -2.62% 0.12% -6.1% -12.32% -14.82% -8.3% Broadwind Energy Inc. -10.86% -10.45% 0% 28.76% -17.92% 51.54%

For the past year 3M Company had bearish trend while Broadwind Energy Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

3M Company beats on 8 of the 9 factors Broadwind Energy Inc.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The companyÂ’s Industrial segment offers tapes; coated, non-woven, and bonded abrasives; adhesives; advanced ceramics; sealants; specialty materials; separation and purification products; closure systems for personal hygiene products; acoustic systems products; automotive components; and abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products. Its Safety and Graphics Business segment provides personal protection products, traffic safety and security products, commercial graphics systems, commercial cleaning and protection products, floor matting, roofing granules for asphalt shingles, and fall protection products. The companyÂ’s Health Care segment offers medical and surgical supplies, skin health and infection prevention products, inhalation and transdermal drug delivery systems, dental and orthodontic products, health information systems, and food safety products. Its Electronics and Energy segment provides optical films; packaging and interconnection devices; insulating and splicing solutions; touch screens and touch monitors; renewable energy component solutions; and infrastructure protection products. The companyÂ’s Consumer segment offers sponges, scouring pads, high-performance cloths, repositionable notes, indexing systems, home improvement and care products, protective materials, and consumer and office tapes and adhesives. The company serves automotive, electronics and energy, appliance, paper and printing, packaging, food and beverage, construction, medical clinics and hospitals, pharmaceuticals, dental and orthodontic practitioners, health information systems, food manufacturing and testing, consumer and office retail, office business to business, home improvement, drug and pharmacy retail, and other markets directly, as well as through wholesalers, retailers, jobbers, distributors, and dealers. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in St. Paul, Minnesota.

Broadwind Energy, Inc. provides products to the energy, mining, and infrastructure sector customers primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Towers and Weldments, and Gearing. The Towers and Weldments segment manufactures towers that are designed for various megawatt wind turbines, as well as specialty fabrications and specialty weldments for mining and other industrial customers. The Gearing segment engineers, builds, and remanufactures precision gears and gearing systems for oil and gas, wind energy, mining, steel, and other industrial applications. The company serves various wind energy customers, such as wind turbine manufacturers, wind farm operators, and wind farm developers. Broadwind Energy, Inc. sells its products through its sales force and manufacturers' representatives. The company was formerly known as Tower Tech Holdings Inc. and changed its name to Broadwind Energy, Inc. in 2008. Broadwind Energy, Inc. is headquartered in Cicero, Illinois.