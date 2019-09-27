Comparison of 2U Inc. (TWOU) and Pensare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WRLS)

As Application Software companies, 2U Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) and Pensare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WRLS) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 2U Inc. 18 -0.55 57.90M -0.79 0.00 Pensare Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 1.44M -0.45 0.00

Table 1 highlights 2U Inc. and Pensare Acquisition Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides 2U Inc. and Pensare Acquisition Corp.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 2U Inc. 330,857,142.86% -6.5% -5.4% Pensare Acquisition Corp. 14,560,161.78% -1.3% -1.2%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown 2U Inc. and Pensare Acquisition Corp.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score 2U Inc. 0 2 2 2.50 Pensare Acquisition Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

2U Inc. has a 113.63% upside potential and an average price target of $34.8.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of 2U Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 75.49% of Pensare Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 2% of 2U Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 12.3% of Pensare Acquisition Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) 2U Inc. -65.72% -66.87% -78.48% -77.37% -83.03% -74.26% Pensare Acquisition Corp. -0.19% 0.78% 1.66% 3.47% 6.43% 2.96%

For the past year 2U Inc. has -74.26% weaker performance while Pensare Acquisition Corp. has 2.96% stronger performance.

Summary

2U Inc. beats on 6 of the 11 factors Pensare Acquisition Corp.

2U, Inc. provides cloud-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions for nonprofit colleges and universities to deliver education to students. Its cloud-based SaaS platform solutions include online campus, an online learning platform that enables its clients to offer educational content together with instructor-led classes in a live, intimate, and engaging setting through proprietary Web-based and mobile applications. The companyÂ’s integrated back-end applications launch, operate, and support clients' programs, as well as provide clients with real-time data and analytical insight related to student performance and engagement, student satisfaction, and enrollment. It also offers a suite of technology-enabled services, including content development and student acquisition, admissions application advisory, student and faculty support, student field placement, accessibility, immersion support, faculty recruitment, and state authorization services. The company was formerly known as 2Tor Inc. and changed its name to 2U, Inc. in October 2012. 2U, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Lanham, Maryland.

Pensare Acquisition Corp. intends to enter into a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the United States. It plans to focus on businesses in the wireless telecommunications industry. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.