Comparison of 2U Inc. (TWOU) and Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME)

We are comparing 2U Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) and Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Application Software companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 2U Inc. 18 -0.55 57.90M -0.79 0.00 Mimecast Limited 40 0.85 48.19M -0.12 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates 2U Inc. and Mimecast Limited’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has 2U Inc. and Mimecast Limited’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 2U Inc. 328,977,272.73% -6.5% -5.4% Mimecast Limited 119,193,668.07% -4.6% -1.4%

Volatility & Risk

2U Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 15.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.85 beta. Mimecast Limited’s 10.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.1 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of 2U Inc. is 5.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 5.1. The Current Ratio of rival Mimecast Limited is 1.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.3. 2U Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Mimecast Limited.

Analyst Recommendations

2U Inc. and Mimecast Limited Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score 2U Inc. 0 2 2 2.50 Mimecast Limited 0 1 4 2.80

2U Inc.’s upside potential is 120.11% at a $34.8 consensus price target. Meanwhile, Mimecast Limited’s consensus price target is $55.4, while its potential upside is 56.19%. Based on the data given earlier, 2U Inc. is looking more favorable than Mimecast Limited, analysts belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2U Inc. and Mimecast Limited has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 78.5%. About 2% of 2U Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 3.7% of Mimecast Limited’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) 2U Inc. -65.72% -66.87% -78.48% -77.37% -83.03% -74.26% Mimecast Limited -1.51% 1.86% -8.14% 31.82% 30.88% 41.54%

For the past year 2U Inc. has -74.26% weaker performance while Mimecast Limited has 41.54% stronger performance.

Summary

Mimecast Limited beats on 7 of the 12 factors 2U Inc.

2U, Inc. provides cloud-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions for nonprofit colleges and universities to deliver education to students. Its cloud-based SaaS platform solutions include online campus, an online learning platform that enables its clients to offer educational content together with instructor-led classes in a live, intimate, and engaging setting through proprietary Web-based and mobile applications. The companyÂ’s integrated back-end applications launch, operate, and support clients' programs, as well as provide clients with real-time data and analytical insight related to student performance and engagement, student satisfaction, and enrollment. It also offers a suite of technology-enabled services, including content development and student acquisition, admissions application advisory, student and faculty support, student field placement, accessibility, immersion support, faculty recruitment, and state authorization services. The company was formerly known as 2Tor Inc. and changed its name to 2U, Inc. in October 2012. 2U, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Lanham, Maryland.

Mimecast Limited, a email and data security company, provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security services, including targeted threat protection services, such as URL Protect that addresses the threat from emails containing malicious links; Attachment Protect that reduces threat from weaponized or malware-laden attachments used in spear-phishing and other attacks; Impersonation Protect that gives protection from malware-less social engineering attacks; and Internal Email Protect, which allows customers to monitor, detect, and remediate security threats that originate from within their internal email systems. Its Mimecast Email Security services also comprise Secure Messaging for sharing sensitive information with external contacts through email; and Data Leak Prevention, which prevents the inadvertent or malicious loss of sensitive corporate data with advanced data leak prevention and content controls. In addition, the company offers Mimecast Mailbox Continuity, which protects email and data against the threat of downtime as a result of system failure, natural disasters, planned maintenance, system upgrades, and migrations; and Mimecast Enterprise Information Archiving that offers cloud archive consolidation of inbound, outbound and internal email, files, and instant messaging in an archive, as well as incorporates legacy data from additional archives into the same searchable store. Further, it provides Service Bundles, a unified service managed from a single administration console; and Mimecast Mobile and Desktop Apps for mobile, PC, and Mac users to get self-service access to security features. The company sells its services through direct sales and channel partners. Mimecast Limited was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.