Comparison of 2U Inc. (TWOU) and Amber Road Inc. (NYSE:AMBR)

Both 2U Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) and Amber Road Inc. (NYSE:AMBR) compete on a level playing field in the Application Software industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 2U Inc. 55 5.50 N/A -0.79 0.00 Amber Road Inc. 10 4.31 N/A -0.49 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates 2U Inc. and Amber Road Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 2U Inc. 0.00% -6.5% -5.4% Amber Road Inc. 0.00% -50.7% -14.5%

Risk & Volatility

2U Inc. is 20.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.8 beta. Amber Road Inc.’s 0.4 beta is the reason why it is 60.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

2U Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.1 while its Quick Ratio is 5.1. On the competitive side is, Amber Road Inc. which has a 0.6 Current Ratio and a 0.6 Quick Ratio. 2U Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Amber Road Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

2U Inc. and Amber Road Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score 2U Inc. 0 0 8 3.00 Amber Road Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

2U Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 125.92% and an $87 consensus price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both 2U Inc. and Amber Road Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 81.4% respectively. About 1.9% of 2U Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 9% of Amber Road Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) 2U Inc. -9.2% -37.37% -38.3% -25.01% -56.18% -18.24% Amber Road Inc. 33.78% 45.51% 42.78% 48% 38.06% 57.35%

For the past year 2U Inc. has -18.24% weaker performance while Amber Road Inc. has 57.35% stronger performance.

Summary

2U Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Amber Road Inc.

2U, Inc. provides cloud-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions for nonprofit colleges and universities to deliver education to students. Its cloud-based SaaS platform solutions include online campus, an online learning platform that enables its clients to offer educational content together with instructor-led classes in a live, intimate, and engaging setting through proprietary Web-based and mobile applications. The companyÂ’s integrated back-end applications launch, operate, and support clients' programs, as well as provide clients with real-time data and analytical insight related to student performance and engagement, student satisfaction, and enrollment. It also offers a suite of technology-enabled services, including content development and student acquisition, admissions application advisory, student and faculty support, student field placement, accessibility, immersion support, faculty recruitment, and state authorization services. The company was formerly known as 2Tor Inc. and changed its name to 2U, Inc. in October 2012. 2U, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Lanham, Maryland.

Amber Road, Inc. provides cloud-based global trade management (GTM) solutions in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s GTM solutions include modules for logistics contract and rate management; supply chain visibility and event management; international trade compliance; and global knowledge trade content database, supply chain collaboration with overseas factories and vendors, and duty management solutions to importers and exporters, nonvessel owning common carriers (resellers), and ocean carriers. It provides its solution to various industries, including chemical/pharmaceutical, high technology/electronics, industrial/manufacturing, logistics, oil and gas, and retail/apparel through a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Management Dynamics Inc. and changed its name to Amber Road, Inc. in 2011. Amber Road, Inc. was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in East Rutherford, New Jersey.