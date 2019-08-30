Comparison of 23135 (EIV) and Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:TPZ)

23135 (NYSEAMERICAN:EIV) and Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:TPZ) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|23135
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.29
|0.00
|Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc.
|18
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Demonstrates 23135 and Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us 23135 and Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|23135
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 44.99% of 23135 shares and 24.85% of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. shares. About 2.95% of 23135’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.2% of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|23135
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc.
|-4.93%
|-2.97%
|-4.45%
|-1.64%
|-5.92%
|12.61%
Summary
Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. beats on 3 of the 3 factors 23135.
