Comparison of 23135 (EIV) and Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FHL)

23135 (NYSEAMERICAN:EIV) and Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FHL), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 23135 N/A 0.00 N/A -0.29 0.00 Futu Holdings Limited 13 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 23135 0.00% 0% 0% Futu Holdings Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both 23135 and Futu Holdings Limited are owned by institutional investors at 44.99% and 10.8% respectively. 23135’s share held by insiders are 2.95%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) 23135 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% Futu Holdings Limited -0.35% 7.5% -17.6% 0% 0% -26.04%

Summary

Futu Holdings Limited beats on 2 of the 3 factors 23135.