Comparison of 23135 (EIV) and Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FHL)

23135 (NYSEAMERICAN:EIV) and Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FHL), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|23135
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.29
|0.00
|Futu Holdings Limited
|13
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|23135
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Futu Holdings Limited
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The shares of both 23135 and Futu Holdings Limited are owned by institutional investors at 44.99% and 10.8% respectively. 23135’s share held by insiders are 2.95%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|23135
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|Futu Holdings Limited
|-0.35%
|7.5%
|-17.6%
|0%
|0%
|-26.04%
Summary
Futu Holdings Limited beats on 2 of the 3 factors 23135.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.