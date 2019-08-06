Comparison of 23135 (EIV) and Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY)

As Asset Management companies, 23135 (NYSEAMERICAN:EIV) and Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 23135 N/A 0.00 N/A -0.29 0.00 Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. 2 9.16 N/A 0.15 16.87

Table 1 demonstrates 23135 and Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us 23135 and Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 23135 0.00% 0% 0% Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 44.99% of 23135 shares are owned by institutional investors while 21% of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 23135’s share owned by insiders are 2.95%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.19% of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) 23135 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. 0% 2.02% -0.78% 9.05% -1.94% 16.59%

Summary

On 5 of the 5 factors Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. beats 23135.