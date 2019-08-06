Comparison of 23135 (EIV) and Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY)

As Asset Management companies, 23135 (NYSEAMERICAN:EIV) and Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|23135
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.29
|0.00
|Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc.
|2
|9.16
|N/A
|0.15
|16.87
Table 1 demonstrates 23135 and Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us 23135 and Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|23135
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 44.99% of 23135 shares are owned by institutional investors while 21% of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 23135’s share owned by insiders are 2.95%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.19% of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|23135
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc.
|0%
|2.02%
|-0.78%
|9.05%
|-1.94%
|16.59%
Summary
On 5 of the 5 factors Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. beats 23135.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.