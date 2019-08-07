Comparison of 22nd Century Group Inc. (XXII) and Pfenex Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX)

We will be comparing the differences between 22nd Century Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) and Pfenex Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) as far as risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 22nd Century Group Inc. 2 7.45 N/A -0.10 0.00 Pfenex Inc. 6 8.76 N/A -1.09 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for 22nd Century Group Inc. and Pfenex Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 22nd Century Group Inc. 0.00% -15.6% -14.3% Pfenex Inc. 0.00% -48.8% -37.5%

Volatility and Risk

22nd Century Group Inc.’s 1.68 beta indicates that its volatility is 68.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. In other hand, Pfenex Inc. has beta of 2.29 which is 129.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of 22nd Century Group Inc. is 8.7 while its Current Ratio is 9.3. Meanwhile, Pfenex Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5 while its Quick Ratio is 5. 22nd Century Group Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Pfenex Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 35% of 22nd Century Group Inc. shares and 83.6% of Pfenex Inc. shares. 0.8% are 22nd Century Group Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.14% of Pfenex Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) 22nd Century Group Inc. -15.87% -19.7% -28.7% -31.76% -34.84% -36.14% Pfenex Inc. -2.65% -13.66% 3.34% 62.43% 16.44% 84.33%

For the past year 22nd Century Group Inc. has -36.14% weaker performance while Pfenex Inc. has 84.33% stronger performance.

Summary

22nd Century Group Inc. beats Pfenex Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

22nd Century Group, Inc., a plant biotechnology company, provides technology that allows for the level of nicotine and other nicotinic alkaloids in tobacco plants to be decreased or increased through genetic engineering and plant breeding. It develops smoking cessation products and modified risk tobacco products for smokers who are unable or unwilling to quit smoking and who may be interested in cigarettes, which reduce exposure to nicotine or to certain tobacco smoke toxins and/or pose a lower health risk than conventional cigarettes. The companyÂ’s products include RED SUN and MAGIC regular and menthol cigarettes; and SPECTRUM government research cigarettes. It is also developing X-22, a prescription smoking cessation aid, which is a tobacco-based botanical medical product for use as a smoking cessation; and modified risk cigarettes, such as BRAND A, which has approximately 95% less nicotine than conventional tobacco cigarettes, as well as BRAND B cigarettes that contain low amount of tar per milligram of nicotine. 22nd Century Group, Inc. has a scientific collaboration with the University of Virginia; and a strategic partnership with Anandia Laboratories, Inc. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Clarence, New York.

Pfenex Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops biosimilar therapeutics in the United States. Its lead product candidates include PF708, a therapeutic equivalent candidate to Forteo (teriparatide) for the treatment of osteoporosis; PF582, a biosimilar to Lucentis (ranibizumab) for the treatment of patients with retinal diseases; and Px563L, a novel anthrax vaccine candidate in Phase 1a trial. The company also engages in developing a pipeline of additional biosimilar candidates, including PF529, a biosimilar candidate to Neulasta; PF688, a biosimilar candidate to Cimzia; PF530, a biosimilar candidate to Betaseron; PF690, a biosimilar candidate to the reference product Oncaspar; PF444-human growth hormone, a biosimilar candidate to Genotropin; and PF688-certolizumab-pegol, a biosimilar candidate to Cimzia. It has collaboration agreements with Hospira, Inc. and Jazz Pharmaceuticals Ireland Limited. Pfenex Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.